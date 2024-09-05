Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.82
48.82
142.39
47.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
6.82
Reserves
381.25
375.54
276.63
338.32
Net Worth
430.07
424.36
419.02
392.25
Minority Interest
Debt
830.79
788.85
846.75
950.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.73
11.67
11.91
12.18
Total Liabilities
1,269.59
1,224.88
1,277.68
1,355.37
Fixed Assets
552.02
571.63
604.44
647.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
89.07
2.63
76.53
24.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.42
23.72
27.33
28.15
Networking Capital
535.38
574.4
515.97
585.39
Inventories
428.15
571.28
358.67
345.81
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1,243.71
957.61
954.03
866.93
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
267.93
341.18
190.23
334.28
Sundry Creditors
-703.7
-568.23
-538.66
-484.57
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-700.71
-727.44
-448.3
-477.06
Cash
74.68
52.5
53.41
69.82
Total Assets
1,269.57
1,224.88
1,277.68
1,355.36
