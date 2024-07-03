Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,029.1
1,766.95
1,757.43
2,074.95
1,928.11
Excise Duty
1,161.44
1,009.32
989.85
1,180.12
1,076.94
Net Sales
867.67
757.63
767.57
894.83
851.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.01
1.72
2.43
2.52
0.64
Total Income
869.68
759.35
770
897.35
851.81
Total Expenditure
764.35
683.49
707.81
840.68
779.96
PBIDT
105.33
75.86
62.19
56.67
71.85
Interest
25.09
44.12
44.83
45.77
43.46
PBDT
80.25
31.74
17.36
10.9
28.39
Depreciation
16.11
16.2
18.77
14.23
12.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.25
4.59
1.55
0.81
5.08
Deferred Tax
-1.67
-0.24
-0.56
0.29
-0.34
Reported Profit After Tax
47.56
11.2
-2.41
-4.42
11.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
47.56
11.2
-2.41
-4.42
11.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-3.89
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
47.56
11.2
-2.41
-0.53
11.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.7
0.46
-0.1
-0.18
0.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
55.94
55.94
48.82
48.82
48.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.13
10.01
8.1
6.33
8.44
PBDTM(%)
9.24
4.18
2.26
1.21
3.33
PATM(%)
5.48
1.47
-0.31
-0.49
1.33
