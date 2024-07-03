iifl-logo-icon 1
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd Quarterly Results

430.7
(1.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2,029.1

1,766.95

1,757.43

2,074.95

1,928.11

Excise Duty

1,161.44

1,009.32

989.85

1,180.12

1,076.94

Net Sales

867.67

757.63

767.57

894.83

851.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.01

1.72

2.43

2.52

0.64

Total Income

869.68

759.35

770

897.35

851.81

Total Expenditure

764.35

683.49

707.81

840.68

779.96

PBIDT

105.33

75.86

62.19

56.67

71.85

Interest

25.09

44.12

44.83

45.77

43.46

PBDT

80.25

31.74

17.36

10.9

28.39

Depreciation

16.11

16.2

18.77

14.23

12.3

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

18.25

4.59

1.55

0.81

5.08

Deferred Tax

-1.67

-0.24

-0.56

0.29

-0.34

Reported Profit After Tax

47.56

11.2

-2.41

-4.42

11.35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

47.56

11.2

-2.41

-4.42

11.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-3.89

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

47.56

11.2

-2.41

-0.53

11.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.7

0.46

-0.1

-0.18

0.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

55.94

55.94

48.82

48.82

48.82

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.13

10.01

8.1

6.33

8.44

PBDTM(%)

9.24

4.18

2.26

1.21

3.33

PATM(%)

5.48

1.47

-0.31

-0.49

1.33

Invest wise with Expert advice

