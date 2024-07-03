Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd Summary

Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited was originally incorporated as You and Me Properties Private Limited, dated October 8, 2008 and thereafter, was changed to Moonlight Blenders and Distillers Private Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 22, 2009 by the RoC. Pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation between Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited, Own Properties Private Limited and the Company, dated April 1, 2009, and an Order of the Bombay High Court dated February 5, 2010, the entire business undertakings of Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited and Own Properties Private Limited were transferred to Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited, dated April 30, 2010 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Company and its name was changed to Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation by the RoC on June 8, 2022. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of Alcoholic Beverages/ liquids. The manufacturing network includes 32 bottling units and one distillery. The product includes 5 main categories: Whisky, Brandy, Rum, Vodka and Others.The flagship brand, Officers Choice Whisky was launched in 1988 with its entry into the mass premium whisky segment. In 2010, the Company launched the brand Jolly Roger , the brand Officers Choice Blue in 2011; Kyron, a premium brandy segment in 2012. The High Court of Bombay, pursuant to an Order dated December 5, 2015, sanctioned the amalgamation of Wales Distillers Private Limited (WDPL), erstwhile wholly-owned subsidiary, with the Company. Pursuant to the said Amalgamation, the businesses of WDPL and Company were consolidated in the Company. In a similar way, Unokoti Bottling and Beverage Private Limited (UBBPL), erstwhile wholly-owned subsidiary, was merged with the Company and the businesses of UBBPL and Company were consolidated in Company in April, 2017.The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, pursuant to an Order dated April 6, 2017, sanctioned the demerger of the bottle trading, and bottling and distilleries undertaking of Tracstar Investments Private Limited (TIPL), one of the group companies, to Company, which became effective on June 27, 2017. The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, pursuant to an Order dated May 16, 2018, sanctioned the merger of the then holding Company, Erstwhile Bina Kishore Chhabria Enterprises Private Limited (BKCEPL), into the Company, which became effective on July 28, 2018.In 2019-20, Henkell & Company India Private Limited (HCIPL), the erstwhile wholly-owned subsidiary was merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation and the said Scheme became effective from August 24, 2020. Sterling Reserve Blend 7 and Sterling Reserve Blend 10 launched in year 2017 became the 3rd largest selling brand in the semi-premium whisky segment, in year 2020 and was ranked as the fastest growing spirits brand by Drinks International. As of March 31, 2022, the product portfolio comprised 10 brands of IMFL with six brands of whisky that include flagship Officers Choice Whisky and Sterling Reserve Whisky, two brands of rum, three brands of brandy and one brand of vodka, respectively.In June, 2024 the Company completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 53,390,079 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each, comprising fresh issue of 35,596,486 equity shares and offer for sale of 17,793.593 equity shares.ICONiQ White Whisky was launched in the deluxe whisky segment in September 2022 and it became the fastest growing spirits brand globally as per listing by Drinks International. Zoya Special Batch Gin was launched in the last quarter of FY 2024 in Haryana. Zoya Special Batch Gin was first launched in Gurgaon in 2024.