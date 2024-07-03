iifl-logo-icon 1
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd Share Price

431
(-5.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:09:59 AM

  • Open453.5
  • Day's High456.7
  • 52 Wk High457
  • Prev. Close453.95
  • Day's Low430
  • 52 Wk Low 182.05
  • Turnover (lac)3,991.35
  • P/E46.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.52
  • EPS9.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,316.42
  • Div. Yield0.11
Loading...
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

453.5

Prev. Close

453.95

Turnover(Lac.)

3,991.35

Day's High

456.7

Day's Low

430

52 Week's High

457

52 Week's Low

182.05

Book Value

39.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,316.42

P/E

46.69

EPS

9.72

Divi. Yield

0.11

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.14%

Non-Promoter- 13.59%

Institutions: 13.59%

Non-Institutions: 46.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

192.73

194.13

170.87

125.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

471.67

291.46

-50.1

-177.8

Net Worth

664.4

485.59

120.77

-52.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

783.37

548.75

648.55

308.82

yoy growth (%)

42.75

-15.38

110

-19.01

Raw materials

-382.41

-277.38

-349.44

-133.53

As % of sales

48.81

50.54

53.88

43.23

Employee costs

-20.78

-15.54

-18.97

-17.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

25.07

-29.25

-146.4

-200.64

Depreciation

-31.16

-31.41

-31.18

-35.6

Tax paid

3.99

0.45

-0.85

2.65

Working capital

120.03

-25.53

41.68

-426.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

42.75

-15.38

110

-19.01

Op profit growth

86.9

-735.86

-86

-30.19

EBIT growth

129.15

-269.5

-68.14

-45.22

Net profit growth

-200.96

-109.35

-255.52

-26.15

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,958.26

2,469.28

1,792.06

1,418.36

1,483.46

Excise Duty

1,564.31

1,304.92

1,008.69

869.61

830.63

Net Sales

1,393.95

1,164.36

783.37

548.75

652.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.14

85.24

23.68

11.42

485.13

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.45

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.1

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.55

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.45

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

453.95

46.698,756.3657.630.11374.8639.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit Dahanukar

Executive Director

SHIVANI AMIT DAHANUKAR

Independent Director

Kishorekumar Ganpatrao Mhatre

Independent Director

Dilawar Singh

Independent Director

Satish Chand Mathur

Independent Director

Aparna Praveen Chaturvedi

Whole-time Director

Chemangala Ramachar Ramesh

Non Executive Director

Swapna Vinodchandra Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Minuzeer Bamboat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

Summary

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. (TI) (the erstwhile The Maharashtra Sugar Mills Limited (MSM)) is a recognized player in the alcoholic-beverages industry with an outstanding collection of brands. It has built a leading portfolio of brands across IMFL segment including Whisky, Brandy, Rum, Gin and Vodka. TI has some of the best performing and most trusted brands in South India and CSD stores and also has presence across regions like South-East Asia, African countries, Middle East and Europe. TI is built and sustained through innovation and it curates experiences with evolving consumer preferences. The comprehensive brand portfolio and state-of-the-art facilities enable it to offer high quality premium products with smooth taste and value addition. ]The Company has ultra-modern set up with robust manufacturing facilities comprising of 1 owned facility, 3 operating liquor subsidiaries, 12 leased/tie-up units strategically located across India. It has 100 KLPD molasses based and 100 KLPD grain-based distillation plants and IMFL Bottling Plant at Shrirampur (Maharashtra).The Company was promoted in 1933 by the illustrious industrialist and visionary Shri Mahadev L Dahanukar popularly known as Babasaheb Dahanukar. The company was then engaged in the manufacture of sugar and allied products.Babasahebs efforts were guided by noted freedom fighter Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, and he named the factory complex Tilaknagar as a token of respect for Lokmanya Tilak. In deference to the policy of
Company FAQs

What is the Tilaknagar Industries Ltd share price today?

The Tilaknagar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹431 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd is ₹8316.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd is 46.69 and 11.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tilaknagar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd is ₹182.05 and ₹457 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd?

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 101.99%, 3 Years at 66.70%, 1 Year at 84.65%, 6 Month at 86.16%, 3 Month at 58.70% and 1 Month at 12.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.14 %
Institutions - 13.59 %
Public - 46.26 %

