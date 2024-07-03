Summary

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. (TI) (the erstwhile The Maharashtra Sugar Mills Limited (MSM)) is a recognized player in the alcoholic-beverages industry with an outstanding collection of brands. It has built a leading portfolio of brands across IMFL segment including Whisky, Brandy, Rum, Gin and Vodka. TI has some of the best performing and most trusted brands in South India and CSD stores and also has presence across regions like South-East Asia, African countries, Middle East and Europe. TI is built and sustained through innovation and it curates experiences with evolving consumer preferences. The comprehensive brand portfolio and state-of-the-art facilities enable it to offer high quality premium products with smooth taste and value addition. ]The Company has ultra-modern set up with robust manufacturing facilities comprising of 1 owned facility, 3 operating liquor subsidiaries, 12 leased/tie-up units strategically located across India. It has 100 KLPD molasses based and 100 KLPD grain-based distillation plants and IMFL Bottling Plant at Shrirampur (Maharashtra).The Company was promoted in 1933 by the illustrious industrialist and visionary Shri Mahadev L Dahanukar popularly known as Babasaheb Dahanukar. The company was then engaged in the manufacture of sugar and allied products.Babasahebs efforts were guided by noted freedom fighter Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, and he named the factory complex Tilaknagar as a token of respect for Lokmanya Tilak. In deference to the policy of

