SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹453.5
Prev. Close₹453.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,991.35
Day's High₹456.7
Day's Low₹430
52 Week's High₹457
52 Week's Low₹182.05
Book Value₹39.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,316.42
P/E46.69
EPS9.72
Divi. Yield0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
192.73
194.13
170.87
125.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
471.67
291.46
-50.1
-177.8
Net Worth
664.4
485.59
120.77
-52.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
783.37
548.75
648.55
308.82
yoy growth (%)
42.75
-15.38
110
-19.01
Raw materials
-382.41
-277.38
-349.44
-133.53
As % of sales
48.81
50.54
53.88
43.23
Employee costs
-20.78
-15.54
-18.97
-17.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
25.07
-29.25
-146.4
-200.64
Depreciation
-31.16
-31.41
-31.18
-35.6
Tax paid
3.99
0.45
-0.85
2.65
Working capital
120.03
-25.53
41.68
-426.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.75
-15.38
110
-19.01
Op profit growth
86.9
-735.86
-86
-30.19
EBIT growth
129.15
-269.5
-68.14
-45.22
Net profit growth
-200.96
-109.35
-255.52
-26.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,958.26
2,469.28
1,792.06
1,418.36
1,483.46
Excise Duty
1,564.31
1,304.92
1,008.69
869.61
830.63
Net Sales
1,393.95
1,164.36
783.37
548.75
652.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.14
85.24
23.68
11.42
485.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.45
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.1
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.55
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.45
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
453.95
|46.69
|8,756.36
|57.63
|0.11
|374.86
|39.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit Dahanukar
Executive Director
SHIVANI AMIT DAHANUKAR
Independent Director
Kishorekumar Ganpatrao Mhatre
Independent Director
Dilawar Singh
Independent Director
Satish Chand Mathur
Independent Director
Aparna Praveen Chaturvedi
Whole-time Director
Chemangala Ramachar Ramesh
Non Executive Director
Swapna Vinodchandra Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Minuzeer Bamboat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
Summary
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. (TI) (the erstwhile The Maharashtra Sugar Mills Limited (MSM)) is a recognized player in the alcoholic-beverages industry with an outstanding collection of brands. It has built a leading portfolio of brands across IMFL segment including Whisky, Brandy, Rum, Gin and Vodka. TI has some of the best performing and most trusted brands in South India and CSD stores and also has presence across regions like South-East Asia, African countries, Middle East and Europe. TI is built and sustained through innovation and it curates experiences with evolving consumer preferences. The comprehensive brand portfolio and state-of-the-art facilities enable it to offer high quality premium products with smooth taste and value addition. ]The Company has ultra-modern set up with robust manufacturing facilities comprising of 1 owned facility, 3 operating liquor subsidiaries, 12 leased/tie-up units strategically located across India. It has 100 KLPD molasses based and 100 KLPD grain-based distillation plants and IMFL Bottling Plant at Shrirampur (Maharashtra).The Company was promoted in 1933 by the illustrious industrialist and visionary Shri Mahadev L Dahanukar popularly known as Babasaheb Dahanukar. The company was then engaged in the manufacture of sugar and allied products.Babasahebs efforts were guided by noted freedom fighter Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, and he named the factory complex Tilaknagar as a token of respect for Lokmanya Tilak. In deference to the policy of
Read More
The Tilaknagar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹431 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd is ₹8316.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd is 46.69 and 11.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tilaknagar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd is ₹182.05 and ₹457 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 101.99%, 3 Years at 66.70%, 1 Year at 84.65%, 6 Month at 86.16%, 3 Month at 58.70% and 1 Month at 12.11%.
