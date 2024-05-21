<dhhead>Independent Auditor’s Report</dhhead>

To the Members of TILAKNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in basis for qualified opinion paragraph, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profits and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The Company has not carried out impairment assessment of one of the ENA plants that is not in operation, as required by Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS 36) ‘Impairment of Assets’ though there is an indication of impairment. Reference is invited to note no. 42 of the standalone financial statements. We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements’ section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of matter:

We draw attention to Note no 47 of the Standalone financial Statements, describing the Search operations carried out by the Income tax authorities at certain premises of the Company in February 2024. Pending the outcome of the search proceedings, the consequent impact on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, if any, is currently not ascertainable. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Provisions, Contingencies and Litigations and disclosure of Contingent liabilities: Description of Key Audit Matter:

As at the year end, the Company has exposures towards litigations relating to various tax and other matters as set out in the Notes below. Significant management judgement is required to assess such matters to determine the probability of occurrence of material outflow of economic resources and whether a provision should be recognised or a disclosure should be made. The management judgement is also supported with legal advice in certain cases as considered appropriate. As the ultimate outcome of the matters are uncertain and the positions taken by the management are based on the application of their best judgement, related legal advice including those relating to interpretation of laws / regulations, it is considered to be a Key Audit Matter.

The Company derives its revenue from sale of liquor products to a wide range of customers through a network of distributors and state government corporations. The Company launches various sales promotional schemes in different states for Distributors, Retailers and Counter Sales Managers to market its products. The Company is required to estimate the provisions for the above sales promotional schemes. Due to the large network of distribution, significance of amounts and judgements involved in assessing appropriate provision, this matter is considered as key audit matter.

Refer Note no. 29, 43 and 1.3(vii) of standalone financial statements and accounting policies for contingent liabilities, provisions and related disclosures.

Auditor’s response:

Our audit procedures included the following:

We understood, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls surrounding provisions, assessment of litigations relating to the relevant laws and regulations;

Tested the adequacy of provisions made for various sales promotion schemes launched by the Company and committed to its distributors, retailers and counter sales managers. On sample basis tested the transactions recorded during the year basis the verification of supporting documents.

We have reviewed the legal and other professional expenses and enquired with the management for recent developments and the status of the material litigations which were reviewed;

We performed our assessment on a test basis on the underlying calculations supporting the contingent liabilities / other significant litigations disclosed in the standalone financial statements;

We used auditor’s experts / specialists to gain an understanding and to evaluate the disputed tax matters;

We considered external legal opinions, where relevant, obtained by management;

We evaluated management’s assessments by understanding precedents set in similar cases and assessed the reliability of the management’s past estimates / judgements;

We evaluated management’s assessment around those matters that are not disclosed or not considered as contingent liability, as the probability of material outflow is considered to be remote by the management; and

We assessed the adequacy of the Company’s disclosures Based on the above work performed, the assessment in respect of provisions, litigations and related disclosures relating to contingent liabilities / other significant litigations in the standalone financial statements is considered to be reasonable.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management

Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and except for the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above and for the matter stated in the paragraph 2i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) The matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company. f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. g) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in basis for qualified opinion paragraph and paragraph ‘2.(b)’ above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and in paragraph ‘2.(i)(vi)’ below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting. i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position as at March 31, 2024. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. (b) The Company did not declare any interim dividend in the current year.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual

General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that it was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Harshil Shah & Company Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Reg. No. 141179W Harshil Shah Partner Place : Mumbai Membership No. 124146 Date : May 21, 2024 ICAI UDIN : 24124146BKEXND6419

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors’ Report

(Referred to under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the members of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that i In respect of the Company’s Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all items of Property, Plant and Equipment are verified once in every three years. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the said programme, certain items of Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year and no material discrepancies were observed on such verification.

(c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, capital work-in progress, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / title deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated, or were pending, during the year against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. ii (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, with regards to the nature and size of its inventories, the coverage and procedure of such physical verification carried out during the year were appropriate. Discrepancies noted during such physical verification were less than 10% of respective inventory classes. All discrepancies noted during the year were properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) During the year, the Company had existing sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from a bank on the basis of security of its current assets. The quarterly statements filed by the Company with such bank was in agreement with unaudited books of account of the Company as on respective quarter ended, September 30, 2023, December 31, 2023 and audited books of accounts of the Company as on quarter ended March 31, 2024. iii (a) The Company has, during the year, made investments in companies and mutual fund schemes and granted unsecured loans to companies and employees. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to subsidiaries and to parties other than subsidiaries are as per the table given below:

Particulars Loans* (Rs in lacs) Aggregate amount granted during the year - Subsidiaries (Vahni & Shivprabha) 747.03 - Others (employees) 3.90 Balance outstanding as at Balance sheet date - Subsidiaries (Vahni & Shivprabha) 794.20 - Others (employees) 16,48

*The amounts reported are at gross amounts, without considering provisions made.

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments and loans, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made and loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Company’s interest, based on the information and explanations provided by the Company.

(c) Except for the loans as mentioned in clause (iii) f below which were considered unrecoverable and written off during the year, loans granted and outstanding during the year, the schedule of repayment of principal has not been stipulated. Hence we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal amounts. Interest payment on the loan given has been regular.

(d) In our opinion in respect of loans granted and outstanding, we are unable to comment on the overdue amount remaining outstanding as at balance sheet date, since it is a demand loan and the Company has not demanded the repayment. (e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties. (f) The Company has granted loans during the year and outstanding balance of earlier years to related parties (subsidiaries) which are repayable on demand as stated below:

Name of Party Amount in lacs outstanding as at balance sheet date % of total loans Shivprabha Sugars Pvt Ltd 47.67 6% Vahni Distilleries Pvt Ltd 746.53 94%

The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Promoters. iv In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable. V According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of its products and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, income tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Excise Duty, Sales Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Nature of Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in lacs)* Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 830.39 April 2012 - June 2017 CESTAT Sales Tax Act MVAT (Maharashtra) 52.93 2016-2017 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) Sales Tax Act MVAT (Maharashtra) 51.58 2017-2018 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) Sales Tax Act CST (Maharashtra) 74.76 2017-18 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) Sales Tax Act CST (Maharashtra) 6.21 2018-19 Dy Commissioner Income Tax Act Tax deducted at source 2.66 2016-17 Dy Commissioner

*As represented by Management.

viii According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which was not recorded in the books of account. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable. ix (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate as defined under the Act. x (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has made preferential allotment of equity shares and fully convertible warrants during the year and the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. xi (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion and based on the audit procedures performed by us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was filed with the Central Government during the year or upto the date of the Report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year. xii In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a ‘Nidhi’ company and it has not accepted any deposits. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a), paragraph 3(xii)(b) and paragraph 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable. xiii According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued upto the date of this Report, for the period under audit. xv According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act and paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. xvi (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial activities during the year without a valid certificate of registration (CoR) from the RBI. Further as represented by the Management, the Company has not engaged in Housing Finance Activities.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Direction 2016) does not have any Core Investment Companies (CICs). xvii The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, there is no unspent CSR amount for the financial year requiring transfer to a Special account in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

For Harshil Shah & Company Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Reg. No. 141179W Harshil Shah Partner Place : Mumbai Membership No. 124146 Date : May 21, 2024 ICAI UDIN : 24124146BKEXND6419

Annexure - B to the Auditors’ Report

(referred to in paragraph 2(h) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the members of the Company of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an Audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an Audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain Reasonable Assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls system over Financial Reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of Internal Control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditor’s Judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s Internal Financial Controls system over Financial Reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of Financial Reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted Accounting Principles. A companys Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.