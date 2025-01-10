Tilaknagar Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
192.73
194.13
170.87
125.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
471.67
291.46
-50.1
-177.8
Net Worth
664.4
485.59
120.77
-52.37
Minority Interest
Debt
120.3
254.4
584.04
663.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
784.7
739.99
704.81
611.05
Fixed Assets
379.94
403.55
422.26
450.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.92
43.75
63.64
47.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
332.18
250.67
155.99
98.63
Inventories
100.83
116.21
71.64
71.4
Inventory Days
33.37
47.49
Sundry Debtors
418.5
332.57
230.52
174.86
Debtor Days
107.4
116.3
Other Current Assets
68.33
66.62
131.51
196.09
Sundry Creditors
-121.52
-126.3
-162.01
-193.73
Creditor Days
75.48
128.85
Other Current Liabilities
-133.96
-138.43
-115.67
-149.99
Cash
39.65
42.03
62.93
14.75
Total Assets
784.69
740
704.82
611.06
