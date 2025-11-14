Tilaknagar Industries Q2 FY26 Profit Declines to ₹52.6 Crore, Revenue Grows 6.2%

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd reported a net profit of ₹52.6 crore for Q2 FY26, down from ₹58.2 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s revenue rose 6.2% year-on-year to ₹398.3 crore. When adjusted for subsidies, revenue growth stood at 9.3%.

EBITDA fell to ₹60 crore from ₹65.7 crore a year ago, and the operating margin narrowed to 15% from 17.5%. Consolidated sales volumes grew 16.2% to 34.2 lakh cases, with Tilaknagar gaining market share in most key regions. Net sales realization improved to ₹1,215 per case from ₹1,193 in the previous quarter.

Advertising and promotion spending increased to 2.1% of revenue, up from 0.6% a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was ₹2.69.

For the first half of FY26, volumes rose 21% to 66.2 lakh cases. Consolidated revenue for H1 FY26 increased 17.4% to ₹807 crore, with subsidy-adjusted growth of 14.4%. EBITDA for the first half stood at ₹155 crore, translating into a margin of 19.2%, or 15.1% after subsidy adjustment.

A&P spend for H1 FY26 rose to 1.7% of revenue from 0.5% in H1 FY25. Profit after tax for H1 was ₹141 crore, with a subsidy-adjusted PAT margin of 13.2%, up 106 basis points from last year. Diluted EPS for H1 FY26 was ₹7.21.

The company strengthened its market presence by performing well in existing segments and expanding into new regions. Mansion House Whisky was launched in Odisha, Telangana, and Kerala. Monarch Legacy Edition Brandy was introduced in Hyderabad Duty Free, Odisha, Kerala, and Karnataka.

Chairman and MD Amit Dahanukar said the company gained market share through strong performance of existing brands and new product launches.

