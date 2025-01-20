iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd Key Ratios

414.55
(1.37%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:24:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

42.75

-15.94

12.33

12.84

Op profit growth

107.28

-204.13

-1,760.29

-103.24

EBIT growth

177.41

-158.9

5,968.57

-99.3

Net profit growth

-217.66

-114.23

-278.47

-45.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.31

9.85

-7.95

0.53

EBIT margin

11.46

5.9

-8.42

-0.15

Net profit margin

5.76

-6.99

41.31

-26

RoCE

13.16

5.36

-7.51

-0.09

RoNW

29.04

26.26

-91.48

68.94

RoA

1.65

-1.58

9.22

-3.78

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.85

-3.06

21.56

0

Dividend per share

0.1

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.78

-5.7

18.91

-15.1

Book value per share

8.41

-4.44

-1.38

-10.42

Valuation ratios

P/E

23.31

-9.62

0.69

0

P/CEPS

84.69

-5.16

0.79

-1.23

P/B

7.89

-6.62

-10.83

-1.79

EV/EBIDTA

12.79

15.62

-33.05

32.86

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

14.28

-0.45

0.83

-1.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

97.34

141.17

116.43

101.36

Inventory days

33.64

43.95

39.15

52.81

Creditor days

-103.6

-156.99

-114.22

-124.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.45

-0.45

0.42

0

Net debt / equity

3.85

-11.74

-31

-7.4

Net debt / op. profit

4.58

12.09

-10.37

307.86

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-48.81

-50.54

-53.95

-48.92

Employee costs

-4.09

-4.58

-4.53

-3.78

Other costs

-32.77

-35.01

-49.47

-46.75

Tilaknagar Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.