|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.75
-15.94
12.33
12.84
Op profit growth
107.28
-204.13
-1,760.29
-103.24
EBIT growth
177.41
-158.9
5,968.57
-99.3
Net profit growth
-217.66
-114.23
-278.47
-45.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.31
9.85
-7.95
0.53
EBIT margin
11.46
5.9
-8.42
-0.15
Net profit margin
5.76
-6.99
41.31
-26
RoCE
13.16
5.36
-7.51
-0.09
RoNW
29.04
26.26
-91.48
68.94
RoA
1.65
-1.58
9.22
-3.78
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.85
-3.06
21.56
0
Dividend per share
0.1
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.78
-5.7
18.91
-15.1
Book value per share
8.41
-4.44
-1.38
-10.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.31
-9.62
0.69
0
P/CEPS
84.69
-5.16
0.79
-1.23
P/B
7.89
-6.62
-10.83
-1.79
EV/EBIDTA
12.79
15.62
-33.05
32.86
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
14.28
-0.45
0.83
-1.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
97.34
141.17
116.43
101.36
Inventory days
33.64
43.95
39.15
52.81
Creditor days
-103.6
-156.99
-114.22
-124.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.45
-0.45
0.42
0
Net debt / equity
3.85
-11.74
-31
-7.4
Net debt / op. profit
4.58
12.09
-10.37
307.86
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-48.81
-50.54
-53.95
-48.92
Employee costs
-4.09
-4.58
-4.53
-3.78
Other costs
-32.77
-35.01
-49.47
-46.75
