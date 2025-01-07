iifl-logo-icon 1
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

442.7
(5.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

783.37

548.75

648.55

308.82

yoy growth (%)

42.75

-15.38

110

-19.01

Raw materials

-382.41

-277.38

-349.44

-133.53

As % of sales

48.81

50.54

53.88

43.23

Employee costs

-20.78

-15.54

-18.97

-17.7

As % of sales

2.65

2.83

2.92

5.73

Other costs

-275.76

-199.95

-288.92

-220.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.2

36.43

44.54

71.35

Operating profit

104.4

55.86

-8.78

-62.76

OPM

13.32

10.17

-1.35

-20.32

Depreciation

-31.16

-31.41

-31.18

-35.6

Interest expense

-57.76

-65.4

-125.08

-133.69

Other income

9.59

11.7

18.64

31.42

Profit before tax

25.07

-29.25

-146.4

-200.64

Taxes

3.99

0.45

-0.85

2.65

Tax rate

15.94

-1.57

0.58

-1.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

29.07

-28.79

-147.26

-197.98

Exceptional items

0

0

455.18

0

Net profit

29.07

-28.79

307.92

-197.98

yoy growth (%)

-200.96

-109.35

-255.52

-26.15

NPM

3.71

-5.24

47.47

-64.11

