|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
783.37
548.75
648.55
308.82
yoy growth (%)
42.75
-15.38
110
-19.01
Raw materials
-382.41
-277.38
-349.44
-133.53
As % of sales
48.81
50.54
53.88
43.23
Employee costs
-20.78
-15.54
-18.97
-17.7
As % of sales
2.65
2.83
2.92
5.73
Other costs
-275.76
-199.95
-288.92
-220.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.2
36.43
44.54
71.35
Operating profit
104.4
55.86
-8.78
-62.76
OPM
13.32
10.17
-1.35
-20.32
Depreciation
-31.16
-31.41
-31.18
-35.6
Interest expense
-57.76
-65.4
-125.08
-133.69
Other income
9.59
11.7
18.64
31.42
Profit before tax
25.07
-29.25
-146.4
-200.64
Taxes
3.99
0.45
-0.85
2.65
Tax rate
15.94
-1.57
0.58
-1.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
29.07
-28.79
-147.26
-197.98
Exceptional items
0
0
455.18
0
Net profit
29.07
-28.79
307.92
-197.98
yoy growth (%)
-200.96
-109.35
-255.52
-26.15
NPM
3.71
-5.24
47.47
-64.11
