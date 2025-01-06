Tilaknagar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
25.07
-29.25
-146.4
-200.64
Depreciation
-31.16
-31.41
-31.18
-35.6
Tax paid
3.99
0.45
-0.85
2.65
Working capital
120.03
-25.53
41.68
-426.56
Other operating items
Operating
117.93
-85.73
-136.77
-660.15
Capital expenditure
-32.21
-0.76
6.14
82.55
Free cash flow
85.71
-86.49
-130.63
-577.6
Equity raised
-211.53
-297.58
-766.52
-224.8
Investing
16
0
0
5.31
Financing
303.9
291.82
59.72
678.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
194.08
-92.26
-837.43
-118.7
