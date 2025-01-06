iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

419.3
(-7.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

Tilaknagar Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

25.07

-29.25

-146.4

-200.64

Depreciation

-31.16

-31.41

-31.18

-35.6

Tax paid

3.99

0.45

-0.85

2.65

Working capital

120.03

-25.53

41.68

-426.56

Other operating items

Operating

117.93

-85.73

-136.77

-660.15

Capital expenditure

-32.21

-0.76

6.14

82.55

Free cash flow

85.71

-86.49

-130.63

-577.6

Equity raised

-211.53

-297.58

-766.52

-224.8

Investing

16

0

0

5.31

Financing

303.9

291.82

59.72

678.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

194.08

-92.26

-837.43

-118.7

Tilaknagar Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.