Tilaknagar Industries Ltd Summary

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. (TI) (the erstwhile The Maharashtra Sugar Mills Limited (MSM)) is a recognized player in the alcoholic-beverages industry with an outstanding collection of brands. It has built a leading portfolio of brands across IMFL segment including Whisky, Brandy, Rum, Gin and Vodka. TI has some of the best performing and most trusted brands in South India and CSD stores and also has presence across regions like South-East Asia, African countries, Middle East and Europe. TI is built and sustained through innovation and it curates experiences with evolving consumer preferences. The comprehensive brand portfolio and state-of-the-art facilities enable it to offer high quality premium products with smooth taste and value addition. ]The Company has ultra-modern set up with robust manufacturing facilities comprising of 1 owned facility, 3 operating liquor subsidiaries, 12 leased/tie-up units strategically located across India. It has 100 KLPD molasses based and 100 KLPD grain-based distillation plants and IMFL Bottling Plant at Shrirampur (Maharashtra).The Company was promoted in 1933 by the illustrious industrialist and visionary Shri Mahadev L Dahanukar popularly known as Babasaheb Dahanukar. The company was then engaged in the manufacture of sugar and allied products.Babasahebs efforts were guided by noted freedom fighter Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, and he named the factory complex Tilaknagar as a token of respect for Lokmanya Tilak. In deference to the policy of the Government to have all sugar businesses in the country under the control and management of Co-operative Societies formed by farmers, the Company had to stop its sugar business in 1987.Tilaknagar Distilleries & Industries Ltd. was promoted as a 100 per cent subsidiary of The Maharashtra Sugar Mills Ltd. The year 1973 saw Tilaknagar Industries diversify into the businesses of Industrial Alcohol, Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Sugar Cubes. Both Maharashtra Sugar Mills Ltd. and Tilaknagar Distilleries & Industries Ltd have been merged to form Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. with effect from August 6, 1993.Since then the company has been engaged in the business of manufacture and distribution of spirit and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). There has been no change in the promoter of the company. The Dahanukar family continues to be the promoter of TI(Tilaknagar Industries), sharing the same vision and values of the founders.Due to its core competency in alcoholic beverages and conscious efforts,the company swiftly established its distinct identity in the liquor industry.The Company unveiled the striking new super-premium Seven Islands Vintage Single Malt Scotch Whisky in London in April 2012. It launched Mansion House Whisky in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, Puducherry, Goa and Madhya Pradesh. It launched TIs VSOP Brandy and White House Rum in Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively during 2011-12.The Company has launched Seven Islands Vintage Single Malt Scotch Whisky in Chennai in October 2012 in super premium category followed by subsequent launches in Delhi and Chandigarh. During the year 2012-13, the Company acquired 26% stake in Mason & Summers Marketing Services Pvt. Ltd., which is engaged in the sales, marketing and distribution of the branded products of Mohan Meakin Ltd. and its affiliates including iconic brand OLD MONK RUM in North and East India. It commenced construction work for the State of Art IMFL bottling facility at Shrirampur, for catering the increased production load.During financial year 2013-14, the Company acquired the IMFL business of IFB Agro Industries Ltd. (IFB), Kolkata including two of its most popular brands in Eastern Indian Markets of West Bengal, Assam and Odisha i.e. Volga Vodka and Blue Lagoon Gin. White House XXX Matured Rum, launched in the Mar12 became the 3rd home-grown Millionaire Brand of the Company; the Company got new aesthetic and visually appealing packaging of Mansion House French Brandy designed from London based internationally reputed brand design agency for introduction in the markets; z Senate Royale Whisky has become the leading Whisky in the State of Odisha in the semi-premium segment; the Company divested the entire stake held by it in P. P. Caps Pvt. Ltd., wholly owned subsidiary and the same has ceased to be subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. January 16, 2014.During the financial year 2014-15, it increased its own bottling capacity to 0.28 million cases per month and commissioned a new state-of-the-art IMFL bottling facility project based on Plant in Plant concept in Shrirampur. The Company has re-commenced the bottling operations in the State of Tamil Nadu during the financial year 2017-18. During the year 2018-19, the Trademark License agreement entered into on April 10, 2017 by the Company with PunjabExpo Breweries Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was amended with effect from April 01, 2018. The Company launched one of its premium brands, Courrier Napoleon Brandy - Green in the State of Andhra Pradesh in December 2020.The Company has commenced production of brands of French multinational Pernod Ricard India Private Limited at its Shrirampur bottling facility in Maharashtra, from February 15, 2022. The Board of Directors of Tilaknagar Industries Limited (TI / the Transferee Company) at their Board Meeting held on May 30, 2022, have approved the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation, which inter alia, provides for amalgamation by way of absorption and vesting of four wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, viz. (i) Kesarval Spring Distillers Private Limited (KSDPL); (ii) Mykingdom Ventures Private Limited (MVPL); (iii) Shrirampur Grains Private Limited (SGPL); and (iv) Studd Projects Private Limited (SPPL) [the Transferor Companies] with and into TI (Transferee Company/ Holding Company), which became effective from April 01, 2022, the Appointed Date.