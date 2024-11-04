|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Please find enclosed Outcome of Board meeting held on November 04, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|TILAKNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other businesses. Please find enclosed Outcome Board meeting held August 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|TILAKNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. the Recommendation of Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 3. Other businesses Please find enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024 regarding approval of final dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|TILAKNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2. Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations 2021 other applicable laws and related matters. Please find enclosed here with Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
