iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd Board Meeting

396.8
(-0.82%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Tilaknagar Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Please find enclosed Outcome of Board meeting held on November 04, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
TILAKNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other businesses. Please find enclosed Outcome Board meeting held August 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
TILAKNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. the Recommendation of Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 3. Other businesses Please find enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024 regarding approval of final dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
TILAKNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2. Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations 2021 other applicable laws and related matters. Please find enclosed here with Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Tilaknagar Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.