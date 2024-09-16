Please find enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024 regarding approval of final dividend. Recommendation of Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 5 %) for FY 2023-24 to the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Final Dividend (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 16.09.2024)