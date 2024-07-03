iifl-logo-icon 1
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd Share Price

115.57
(-1.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:54:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open116.9
  • Day's High118.5
  • 52 Wk High148.9
  • Prev. Close116.98
  • Day's Low115.35
  • 52 Wk Low 86.46
  • Turnover (lac)273.62
  • P/E42.55
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value27.01
  • EPS2.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,256.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

116.9

Prev. Close

116.98

Turnover(Lac.)

273.62

Day's High

118.5

Day's Low

115.35

52 Week's High

148.9

52 Week's Low

86.46

Book Value

27.01

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,256.98

P/E

42.55

EPS

2.75

Divi. Yield

0

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

2 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Split

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:16 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.58%

Institutions: 0.57%

Non-Institutions: 64.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

71.07

36.88

34.99

32.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

440.64

326.45

275.86

271.69

Net Worth

511.71

363.33

310.85

304.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

180.94

322.34

350.61

244.71

yoy growth (%)

-43.86

-8.06

43.27

11.28

Raw materials

-105.04

-172

-168.62

-125.54

As % of sales

58.05

53.36

48.09

51.3

Employee costs

-9.13

-9.74

-7.1

-6.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-20.79

23.81

47.43

23.71

Depreciation

-5.72

-4.75

-4.25

-3.57

Tax paid

2.75

-6.84

-22.2

-9.55

Working capital

-63.38

39.29

-31.58

-45.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.86

-8.06

43.27

11.28

Op profit growth

-113.62

-39.74

64.95

8.89

EBIT growth

-127.99

-42.31

60.6

15.83

Net profit growth

-206.31

-32.76

78.23

5.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,464.29

1,498.05

653.81

507.08

711.61

Excise Duty

1,183.62

691.37

291.05

219.51

251.72

Net Sales

1,280.67

806.68

362.76

287.57

459.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.72

1.33

2.7

2.58

3.6

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.45

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.1

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.55

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.45

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

453.95

46.698,756.3657.630.11374.8639.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jagdish Kumar Arora

Whole Time Director

Nakul K Sethi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deenanath Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

SATPAL KUMAR ARORA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Uma Kant Samal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nishi Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

OM PRAKASH SINGH

Independent Director

Shreyansi Goel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in March,1993, Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited (SDBL) is promoted by Som Distilleries, J K Arora and A K Arora. The Company is based in Bhopal and is one of the leading alcoholic beverage manufacturers in India. The Company is engaged in production of beer and blending and bottling of IMFL. It has a strong sales and distribution network of distributors across India in States such as Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal. The Companys distribution network is strong in Union Territories such as Chandigarh, Delhi and Puducherry. The Company and its subsidiary operate 2 manufacturing plants in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and Hassan, Karnataka. The product portfolio consists of Beer, Rum, Brandy, Vodka and Whisky. The Companys flagship brands include Hunter, Black Fort and Power Cool in the Beer segment and, Milestone 100 whisky and White Fox vodka in the IMFL segment. Other popular IMFL brands of SOM include Legend, Genius, Sunny, Gypsy, Blue Chip and Woodpecker in the beer segment. The Hunter and Woodpecker brands are also supplied as draught beer across all major hotels in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Currently, the Company has three millionaire beer brands in its portfolio.The company had set up a project to manufacture beer with an installed capacity of 1 lac hltr pa and bottle the Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) with an installed capacity of 54,000 hltr pa. Commercial production co
Company FAQs

What is the Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd share price today?

The Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹115.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd is ₹2256.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd is 42.55 and 4.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd is ₹86.46 and ₹148.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd?

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.42%, 3 Years at 93.76%, 1 Year at 3.76%, 6 Month at -3.25%, 3 Month at 3.32% and 1 Month at 9.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.33 %
Institutions - 0.58 %
Public - 64.09 %

