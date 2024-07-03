Summary

Incorporated in March,1993, Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited (SDBL) is promoted by Som Distilleries, J K Arora and A K Arora. The Company is based in Bhopal and is one of the leading alcoholic beverage manufacturers in India. The Company is engaged in production of beer and blending and bottling of IMFL. It has a strong sales and distribution network of distributors across India in States such as Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal. The Companys distribution network is strong in Union Territories such as Chandigarh, Delhi and Puducherry. The Company and its subsidiary operate 2 manufacturing plants in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and Hassan, Karnataka. The product portfolio consists of Beer, Rum, Brandy, Vodka and Whisky. The Companys flagship brands include Hunter, Black Fort and Power Cool in the Beer segment and, Milestone 100 whisky and White Fox vodka in the IMFL segment. Other popular IMFL brands of SOM include Legend, Genius, Sunny, Gypsy, Blue Chip and Woodpecker in the beer segment. The Hunter and Woodpecker brands are also supplied as draught beer across all major hotels in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Currently, the Company has three millionaire beer brands in its portfolio.The company had set up a project to manufacture beer with an installed capacity of 1 lac hltr pa and bottle the Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) with an installed capacity of 54,000 hltr pa. Commercial production co

