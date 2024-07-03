Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹116.9
Prev. Close₹116.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹273.62
Day's High₹118.5
Day's Low₹115.35
52 Week's High₹148.9
52 Week's Low₹86.46
Book Value₹27.01
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,256.98
P/E42.55
EPS2.75
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
71.07
36.88
34.99
32.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
440.64
326.45
275.86
271.69
Net Worth
511.71
363.33
310.85
304.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
180.94
322.34
350.61
244.71
yoy growth (%)
-43.86
-8.06
43.27
11.28
Raw materials
-105.04
-172
-168.62
-125.54
As % of sales
58.05
53.36
48.09
51.3
Employee costs
-9.13
-9.74
-7.1
-6.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-20.79
23.81
47.43
23.71
Depreciation
-5.72
-4.75
-4.25
-3.57
Tax paid
2.75
-6.84
-22.2
-9.55
Working capital
-63.38
39.29
-31.58
-45.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.86
-8.06
43.27
11.28
Op profit growth
-113.62
-39.74
64.95
8.89
EBIT growth
-127.99
-42.31
60.6
15.83
Net profit growth
-206.31
-32.76
78.23
5.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,464.29
1,498.05
653.81
507.08
711.61
Excise Duty
1,183.62
691.37
291.05
219.51
251.72
Net Sales
1,280.67
806.68
362.76
287.57
459.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.72
1.33
2.7
2.58
3.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.45
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.1
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.55
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.45
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
453.95
|46.69
|8,756.36
|57.63
|0.11
|374.86
|39.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jagdish Kumar Arora
Whole Time Director
Nakul K Sethi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deenanath Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
SATPAL KUMAR ARORA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Uma Kant Samal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nishi Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
OM PRAKASH SINGH
Independent Director
Shreyansi Goel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in March,1993, Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited (SDBL) is promoted by Som Distilleries, J K Arora and A K Arora. The Company is based in Bhopal and is one of the leading alcoholic beverage manufacturers in India. The Company is engaged in production of beer and blending and bottling of IMFL. It has a strong sales and distribution network of distributors across India in States such as Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal. The Companys distribution network is strong in Union Territories such as Chandigarh, Delhi and Puducherry. The Company and its subsidiary operate 2 manufacturing plants in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and Hassan, Karnataka. The product portfolio consists of Beer, Rum, Brandy, Vodka and Whisky. The Companys flagship brands include Hunter, Black Fort and Power Cool in the Beer segment and, Milestone 100 whisky and White Fox vodka in the IMFL segment. Other popular IMFL brands of SOM include Legend, Genius, Sunny, Gypsy, Blue Chip and Woodpecker in the beer segment. The Hunter and Woodpecker brands are also supplied as draught beer across all major hotels in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Currently, the Company has three millionaire beer brands in its portfolio.The company had set up a project to manufacture beer with an installed capacity of 1 lac hltr pa and bottle the Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) with an installed capacity of 54,000 hltr pa. Commercial production co
Read More
The Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹115.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd is ₹2256.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd is 42.55 and 4.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd is ₹86.46 and ₹148.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.42%, 3 Years at 93.76%, 1 Year at 3.76%, 6 Month at -3.25%, 3 Month at 3.32% and 1 Month at 9.52%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.