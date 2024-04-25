TO THE MEMBERS OF SOM DISTILLERIES & BREWERIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s Som Distilleries & Breweries Limited, New Delhi ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including standalone other comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter provided below, description of how our audit has addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue from Operations (Refer Note No. 2.03 "Revenue Recognition" and Note No. 25 "Revenue from operations" of standalone financial statements) Revenue from contracts with customers is recognized when control of the goods or services are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. Our procedures included the following: Revenue is recognized to the extent it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Company and the revenue can be reliably measured, regardless of when the payment is being received. Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable net of returns, discounts and breakage, and taking into account contractually defined terms of payment and excluding taxes or duties collected on behalf of the Government. - Assessed the Companys revenue recognition accounting policy for sale of products and services. Based on the Educational Material on Ind AS 115 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), the recovery of excise duty flows to the Company on its own account and hence is a liability of the manufacturer which forms part of the cost of production, irrespective of whether the goods are sold or not. Since the recovery of excise duty flows to the Company on its own account, revenue includes excise duty. - Understood, evaluated and tested on sample basis the design and operating e_ectiveness of key internal controls over recognition and measurement of revenue. However, sales tax/value added tax (VAT), goods and services tax are not received by the Company on its own account and are taxes collected on value added to the commodity by the seller on behalf of the government. Accordingly, these are excluded from revenue. - Performed test of details on a sample basis and inspected the underlying accounting documents relating to sales accrual. - Tested on a sample basis, sales transactions near year end date. - Performed analytical procedures on revenue. - Assessed the disclosures in the standalone financial statements in respect of revenue for compliance with disclosure requirements.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in sub section (5) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error,

100 : SDBL ANNUAL REPORT 2023-24 design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we provide "Annexure-A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet and Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Standalone Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Cash Flow Statement and Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023, from being appointed as a director in term of sub-section (2) of section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

g) According to the information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, the remuneration paid/provided by the company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanation given to us:

(a) According to the information provided by the management, there is no pending litigation which may impact the financial position of the Company. As referred in Note No. 35 and Note No. 44 of the standalone financial statements.

(b) The company does not have long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

(e) The company has not declared any interim or final dividend during the year.

(f) Based on our examination, which included test checks and on the basis of management representation, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024

For AKB Jain & Co.,

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 003904C

Sd/- Rahul Dewani Partner BHOPAL Membership No. 435066 Dated: 25.04.2024 UDIN : 24435066BKFOHB8956

ANNEXURE A

Referred to in Paragraph "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report on even date to the memebers of M/s Som Distilleries & Breweries Limited

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i)(a) (A) The company has maintained reasonable records showing full particulars, quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining reasonable records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information & explanations given to us by the management, the company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant & Equipment in a phased manner. In our opinion, which is reasonable having regards to the size of the company & nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant & Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information & explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information & explanations given to us by the management & on examination of the records produced before us, we report that the title deeds comprising all the immovable properties of land & buildings which are freeholds, are held in the name of the company as at balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information & explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Hence, this clause is not applicable.

(e) According to the information & explanations given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 & Rules made thereunder.

(ii)(a) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. Moreover, as informed to us, no material discrepancies were observed on such physical verification.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Company has working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees during the year, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. But in absence of proper and adequate day to day inventory records we were unable to verify the same quarterly statements and returns.

(iii) During the year the company has made investments and also provided loans or advances in the nature of loans and also provided guarantee to its wholly owned subsidiary company. Hence, in respect of which we provide that-

(a) The company has provided loans and guarantee during the year, the details of which are as follows –

(Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars Loans Guaran- Invest- tees ments Aggregate amount during the year - Subsidiaries 1,298.00 1,462.00 1,000.00 - Other - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Subsidiaries 12,965.71 10,603.00 9,600.00 - Other - 2,136.00 0.01

(b) As per the information and explanations given to us by the management, the investments made, guarantees provided and loans provided during the year to its subsidiary/wholly owned subsidiary were not prejudicial to the companys interest. The company has charged interest on such loans, refer Note-6 of the financial statements.

(c) As per the information and explanations given to us by the management, in respect of loans provided by the company to its wholly owned subsidiary during the year, the schedule of repayment of principal and interest has not been stipulated. Thereby, we are unable to make specific comment upon the regularity of repayments or receipts.

(d) As per the information and explanations given to us by the management, in respect of the above loan, as the specific schedule of repayment of principal and interest has not been stipulated. Thereby, we are unable to make specific comment upon the total overdue amount for more than ninety days.

(e) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, no loan granted were fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans or advances given to the same parties.

(f) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, the company has granted loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, to following parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the companies act, 2013 during the year- (Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Related Parties Aggregate of loan to subsidiary/wholly owned subsidiary during the year - Repayable on demand - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment 1,298.00 Percentage of loans to the total loans during the year 100%

(iv) In our opinion, & according to information & explanation given to us, the company has not given any loan or guarantee or has not made any investments during the year as covered under section 185 of the act. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans given, investments made or guarantees and securities given have been complied with by the Company to the extent applicable to it.

(v) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management and relevant records, the company has not accepted any deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits, which are in contravention to the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the companies Act and the rules framed there under. Further, no order has been passed by Company law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013in respect of the activities carried on by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us, no disputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end. However, as per the information and explanation provided to us, there are following pending statutory dispute –

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount of Demand (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending MP Entry Tax Act, 1976 Entry Tax 37.42 FY- 2007-08 MP High Court, Jabalpur MP Entry Tax Act, 1976 Entry Tax 13.95 FY- 2012-13 Appeal Board Commercial Tax, Bhopal MP Entry Tax Act, 1976 Entry Tax 9.33 FY- 2016-17 Additional Commissioner Appeal, Bhopal Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 CST Act 17.09 FY- 2018-19 Appeal Board Commercial Tax, Bhopal Madhya Pradesh VAT Act, 2002 VAT Act 10.26 FY- 2019-20 Appeal Board Commercial Tax, Bhopal Madhya Pradesh VAT Act, 2002 VAT Act 21.63 FY- 2020-21 Appeal Board Commercial Tax, Bhopal Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 CST Act 56.72 FY- 2020-21 Appeal Board Commercial Tax, Bhopal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 23.54 AY- 2012-23 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 53.48 AY- 2013-14 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 938.15 AY- 2014-15 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 38.15 AY- 2015-16 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 24.75 AY- 2016-17 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 780.25 AY- 2017-18 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 25.60 AY- 2018-19 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 227.83 AY- 2019-20 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 168.00 AY- 2020-21 CIT (Appeals)

(viii) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management and relevant records, there was no transaction found unrecorded in the books of accounts of the company which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act 1961.

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and on the information, explanations and representation given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedure, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has utilized the amount obtained by the way of term loan during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no fund raised on short-term basis, which have been used for long-term purposed by the company.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year. Hence, this clause is not applicable.

(b) The company has made preferential allotment of shares warrant during the year which were converted into equity share during the year. As per the information available with us, it is provided that the requirement of section 42 and section 62 of the companies act, 2013 have been complied with and the fund raised have been utilized for the purpose it was raised.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India and according the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the company, noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of such case by the management.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and information with us there is no instance of fraud reportable under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As per information and explanation given by the management there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company as defined under section 406 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, this clause including sub clauses are not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where ever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them. Hence, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 have not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us the company has not conducted non-banking financial or housing finance activities.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company, as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence this clause is not applicable.

(d) This clause is not applicable to the company as it is not Core investment company (CIC).

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash loss during the year. However, the Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 184.85 Lakhs of cash loss in immediately preceding Financial Year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us by management and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payments of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statement our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company and we further state that our reporting is based upon the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The company does not fall within the limits specified under section 135 of Companies Act, 2013. Hence, this clause including sub clause is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under this report is for standalone financial statement of the company. Hence this clause is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B

REFERED IN OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") (Referred to in Para 2(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of M/s Som Distilleries & Breweries Limited ("the Company") as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over the financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companies policies, safeguarding the assets of the company, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial informations, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, maintained in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

