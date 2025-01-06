iifl-logo-icon 1
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

110.22
(-5.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd

Som Distilleries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-20.79

23.81

47.43

23.71

Depreciation

-5.72

-4.75

-4.25

-3.57

Tax paid

2.75

-6.84

-22.2

-9.55

Working capital

-63.38

39.29

-31.58

-45.35

Other operating items

Operating

-87.14

51.49

-10.6

-34.76

Capital expenditure

149.42

2.08

13.35

0.46

Free cash flow

62.27

53.58

2.74

-34.29

Equity raised

579.48

411.29

221.58

198.19

Investing

0

25.01

11.7

39.3

Financing

59.37

108.01

15.69

90.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

701.13

597.9

251.72

293.8

QUICKLINKS FOR Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd

