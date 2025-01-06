Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-20.79
23.81
47.43
23.71
Depreciation
-5.72
-4.75
-4.25
-3.57
Tax paid
2.75
-6.84
-22.2
-9.55
Working capital
-63.38
39.29
-31.58
-45.35
Other operating items
Operating
-87.14
51.49
-10.6
-34.76
Capital expenditure
149.42
2.08
13.35
0.46
Free cash flow
62.27
53.58
2.74
-34.29
Equity raised
579.48
411.29
221.58
198.19
Investing
0
25.01
11.7
39.3
Financing
59.37
108.01
15.69
90.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
701.13
597.9
251.72
293.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.