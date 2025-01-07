iifl-logo-icon 1
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

116.69
(5.87%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

180.94

322.34

350.61

244.71

yoy growth (%)

-43.86

-8.06

43.27

11.28

Raw materials

-105.04

-172

-168.62

-125.54

As % of sales

58.05

53.36

48.09

51.3

Employee costs

-9.13

-9.74

-7.1

-6.89

As % of sales

5.05

3.02

2.02

2.81

Other costs

-71.57

-105.29

-116.31

-76.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.55

32.66

33.17

31.37

Operating profit

-4.8

35.29

58.57

35.5

OPM

-2.65

10.94

16.7

14.5

Depreciation

-5.72

-4.75

-4.25

-3.57

Interest expense

-11.71

-8.61

-8.78

-11.28

Other income

1.45

1.89

1.9

3.06

Profit before tax

-20.79

23.81

47.43

23.71

Taxes

2.75

-6.84

-22.2

-9.55

Tax rate

-13.24

-28.75

-46.8

-40.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-18.03

16.96

25.23

14.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-18.03

16.96

25.23

14.15

yoy growth (%)

-206.31

-32.76

78.23

5.81

NPM

-9.96

5.26

7.19

5.78

