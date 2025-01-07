Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
180.94
322.34
350.61
244.71
yoy growth (%)
-43.86
-8.06
43.27
11.28
Raw materials
-105.04
-172
-168.62
-125.54
As % of sales
58.05
53.36
48.09
51.3
Employee costs
-9.13
-9.74
-7.1
-6.89
As % of sales
5.05
3.02
2.02
2.81
Other costs
-71.57
-105.29
-116.31
-76.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.55
32.66
33.17
31.37
Operating profit
-4.8
35.29
58.57
35.5
OPM
-2.65
10.94
16.7
14.5
Depreciation
-5.72
-4.75
-4.25
-3.57
Interest expense
-11.71
-8.61
-8.78
-11.28
Other income
1.45
1.89
1.9
3.06
Profit before tax
-20.79
23.81
47.43
23.71
Taxes
2.75
-6.84
-22.2
-9.55
Tax rate
-13.24
-28.75
-46.8
-40.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-18.03
16.96
25.23
14.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-18.03
16.96
25.23
14.15
yoy growth (%)
-206.31
-32.76
78.23
5.81
NPM
-9.96
5.26
7.19
5.78
