Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

115.25
(-2.04%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,725.57

1,010.9

384.99

315.46

550.05

Excise Duty

826.49

461.57

168.03

135.65

185.01

Net Sales

899.08

549.32

216.96

179.81

365.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.08

5.64

2.6

1.37

1.59

Total Income

901.15

554.96

219.56

181.18

366.63

Total Expenditure

791.51

480.98

211.67

197.33

318.53

PBIDT

109.64

73.98

7.89

-16.15

48.1

Interest

8.4

11.04

11.47

13.84

11.54

PBDT

101.23

62.95

-3.58

-29.99

36.56

Depreciation

15.47

12.82

12.65

9.36

7.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

19.26

5.7

0

2.43

8.67

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

66.51

44.43

-16.23

-41.78

19.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

66.51

44.43

-16.23

-41.78

19.99

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

66.51

44.43

-16.23

-41.78

19.99

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.65

3.78

-2.5

-6.43

3.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

5

0

0

0

Equity

38.76

34.99

32.49

32.49

27.52

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.19

13.46

3.63

-8.98

13.17

PBDTM(%)

11.25

11.45

-1.65

-16.67

10.01

PATM(%)

7.39

8.08

-7.48

-23.23

5.47

