Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,725.57
1,010.9
384.99
315.46
550.05
Excise Duty
826.49
461.57
168.03
135.65
185.01
Net Sales
899.08
549.32
216.96
179.81
365.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.08
5.64
2.6
1.37
1.59
Total Income
901.15
554.96
219.56
181.18
366.63
Total Expenditure
791.51
480.98
211.67
197.33
318.53
PBIDT
109.64
73.98
7.89
-16.15
48.1
Interest
8.4
11.04
11.47
13.84
11.54
PBDT
101.23
62.95
-3.58
-29.99
36.56
Depreciation
15.47
12.82
12.65
9.36
7.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
19.26
5.7
0
2.43
8.67
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
66.51
44.43
-16.23
-41.78
19.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
66.51
44.43
-16.23
-41.78
19.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
66.51
44.43
-16.23
-41.78
19.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.65
3.78
-2.5
-6.43
3.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
5
0
0
0
Equity
38.76
34.99
32.49
32.49
27.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.19
13.46
3.63
-8.98
13.17
PBDTM(%)
11.25
11.45
-1.65
-16.67
10.01
PATM(%)
7.39
8.08
-7.48
-23.23
5.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.