|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.46
31.16
43.27
Op profit growth
-121.6
-24.31
64.95
EBIT growth
-156.17
-35.5
60.6
Net profit growth
-353.46
-40.46
78.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.32
9.63
16.7
14.5
EBIT margin
-7.08
7.88
16.03
14.3
Net profit margin
-13.23
3.26
7.19
5.78
RoCE
-3.73
8.71
22.78
RoNW
-3.16
1.56
4.17
RoA
-1.74
0.9
2.55
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-11.72
4.62
9.17
5.14
Dividend per share
0
0
1.5
1.5
Cash EPS
-15.83
1.02
7.62
3.84
Book value per share
86.72
98.45
58.51
51.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.09
2.6
4.82
4.95
P/CEPS
-0.81
11.69
5.8
6.62
P/B
0.14
0.12
0.75
0.49
EV/EBIDTA
-58.03
8.31
11.29
10.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-2.44
-28.08
-46.8
-40.3
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
165.97
79.32
62.1
Inventory days
109.38
52.6
27.17
Creditor days
-108.16
-50.87
-31.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.09
-2.35
-6.4
-3.1
Net debt / equity
0.68
0.62
0.4
0.3
Net debt / op. profit
-20.23
4.5
1.11
1.19
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.54
-52.83
-48.09
-51.3
Employee costs
-5.83
-3.67
-2.02
-2.81
Other costs
-39.95
-33.85
-33.17
-31.37
