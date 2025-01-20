iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd Key Ratios

109.84
(1.40%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:19:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.46

31.16

43.27

Op profit growth

-121.6

-24.31

64.95

EBIT growth

-156.17

-35.5

60.6

Net profit growth

-353.46

-40.46

78.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.32

9.63

16.7

14.5

EBIT margin

-7.08

7.88

16.03

14.3

Net profit margin

-13.23

3.26

7.19

5.78

RoCE

-3.73

8.71

22.78

RoNW

-3.16

1.56

4.17

RoA

-1.74

0.9

2.55

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-11.72

4.62

9.17

5.14

Dividend per share

0

0

1.5

1.5

Cash EPS

-15.83

1.02

7.62

3.84

Book value per share

86.72

98.45

58.51

51.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.09

2.6

4.82

4.95

P/CEPS

-0.81

11.69

5.8

6.62

P/B

0.14

0.12

0.75

0.49

EV/EBIDTA

-58.03

8.31

11.29

10.31

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-2.44

-28.08

-46.8

-40.3

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

165.97

79.32

62.1

Inventory days

109.38

52.6

27.17

Creditor days

-108.16

-50.87

-31.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.09

-2.35

-6.4

-3.1

Net debt / equity

0.68

0.62

0.4

0.3

Net debt / op. profit

-20.23

4.5

1.11

1.19

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.54

-52.83

-48.09

-51.3

Employee costs

-5.83

-3.67

-2.02

-2.81

Other costs

-39.95

-33.85

-33.17

-31.37

Som Distilleries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.