Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
71.07
36.88
34.99
32.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
440.64
326.45
275.86
271.69
Net Worth
511.71
363.33
310.85
304.18
Minority Interest
Debt
54.43
137.54
115.47
128.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
28.04
23.4
22.21
18.86
Total Liabilities
594.18
524.27
448.53
451.07
Fixed Assets
237.69
235.05
198.32
206.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
96
86
76.01
76.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.12
9.81
19.17
12.75
Networking Capital
245.42
185.86
147.98
147.44
Inventories
114.93
79.81
44.71
40.46
Inventory Days
81.61
Sundry Debtors
146.43
82.33
61.56
82.88
Debtor Days
167.18
Other Current Assets
242.11
198.3
130.4
157.97
Sundry Creditors
-48.7
-64.08
-25.11
-53.1
Creditor Days
107.11
Other Current Liabilities
-209.35
-110.5
-63.58
-80.77
Cash
7.95
7.54
7.06
8.36
Total Assets
594.18
524.26
448.54
451.08
