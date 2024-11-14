Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SOM DISTILLERIES & BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024 The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

SOM DISTILLERIES & BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To fix day date time and venue of the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting and approve the Final Notice of the AGM of the Company for the FY ended 31.03.2024 and accordingly to fix record date / book closure / relevant date. To consider and approve the FY 2023-24 31st Annual Report along with Annexures. To consider appointment of the scrutinizer for proposed 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. Any other matter with the approval of the Chairperson. Dear Sir/Madam, In continuation to our intimation dated August 28, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Schedule Ill - Part A) and other applicable provisions the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited (the Company) in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, September 5, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

SOM DISTILLERIES & BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and Appointment of Ms. Shreyansi Goel (DIN: 10164947) as an Additional Director (Non Executive/Independent) and other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. August 5, 2024 Recommendation of Reappointment of Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

SOM DISTILLERIES & BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 25th day of April 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company at 23 Zone II M.P. Nagar Bhopal Madhya Pradesh - 462011 inter- alia to transact the following business: To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee which will consider and review the same in its meeting scheduled to be held on the same day; To consider and approve final Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 to the Equity Shareholders of the Company Any other matter with the approval of the Chairperson. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Schedule Ill - Part A), Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find herewith outcome of board meeting of the Company held today i.e. on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:50 P.M. at Corporate Office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon. The same was approved by the Audit Committee in its meeting held prior to this meeting. A copy of the same are attached herewith 2. In view of the growth plans of the Company and in order to conserve cash, it was decided to skip dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 3. In view of the growth prospects in Odisha and nearby states it was discussed that the present capacity of beer be increased from 60 lakhs cases per annum to 1 crore cases per annum in Odisha Subsidiary The above information is also available on the Companys website i.e. www.somindia.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 13 Mar 2024

SOM DISTILLERIES & BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other relevant Regulations if any of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 2nd day of April 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company at 23 Zone II M.P. Nagar Bhopal Madhya Pradesh - 462011 inter- alia to transact the following business: 1. Sub-division/ split of existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs.5/- each fully paid up. 2. Alteration of Authorised Share Capital clause of Memorandum of Association the Company. 3. Obtaining Shareholders approval for Sub-division/ Split of equity shares and alteration of Authorised Share Capital of MOA and to fix of day date time & venue of the proposed Extra Ordinary General Meeting and approve the final notice of the EGM of the Company; and 4. Any other matter with the approval of the Chairperson. This is for your information and records please. Dear Sir/madam, Please find enclosed the intimation for closure of trading window. Sub Division of share capital and change of name of the company DEAR SIR MADAM PLEASE FIND ATTACHED CHANGE OF NAME INTIMATION (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.04.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 5 Jan 2024