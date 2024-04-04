iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd EGM

108.88
(0.95%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Som Distilleries CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM2 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
Sub Division of share capital and change of name of the company EGM 30/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 04.04.2024) Dear Sir/Madam Please find enclosed newspaper publication Dear Sir/Madam Please find enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024) EGM 30/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 05.04.2024) Dear Sir/Madam Please find enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024) Dear Sir/Madam Please find enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.05.2024)
EGM17 Jan 202415 Feb 2024
Dear Sir/Madam, Please find enclosed outcome of the board meeting. Dear Sir/Madam, Please find enclosed the Notice of the EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024) Dear Sir/Madam, Please find enclosed the intimation of cut-off date for the purpose of the EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024) Dear Sir Please find enclosed outcome of EOGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2024) Dear Sir Please find enclosed the intimation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024)

Som Distilleries: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.