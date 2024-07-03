Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹1,116
Prev. Close₹1,116.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹416.31
Day's High₹1,120.45
Day's Low₹1,071.4
52 Week's High₹1,149.85
52 Week's Low₹398
Book Value₹271
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,097.53
P/E37.03
EPS30.17
Divi. Yield0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.91
18.08
18.08
18.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
393.95
345.32
294.76
233.75
Net Worth
422.86
363.4
312.84
251.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
512.58
435.72
522.58
324.11
yoy growth (%)
17.64
-16.62
61.23
11.39
Raw materials
-239.21
-187.11
-274.22
-161.92
As % of sales
46.66
42.94
52.47
49.95
Employee costs
-31.58
-25.26
-24.21
-22.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
81.16
78.47
63.71
39.42
Depreciation
-14.27
-14.06
-14.09
-11.31
Tax paid
-20.35
-20.51
-14.38
-14.23
Working capital
-23.5
56.68
47.72
1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.64
-16.62
61.23
11.39
Op profit growth
-8.03
16.67
48.78
30
EBIT growth
2.68
21.49
52.12
38.17
Net profit growth
4.91
17.47
95.86
48.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
298.49
213.16
157.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
298.49
213.16
157.16
Other Operating Income
1.66
5.18
2.74
Other Income
2.45
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.45
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.1
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.55
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.45
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
453.95
|46.69
|8,756.36
|57.63
|0.11
|374.86
|39.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nitn Tibrewal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sumit Jaitely
Whole Time Director & CFO
Tushar Bhandari
Independent Director
Debashish Das
Independent Non Exe. Director
Apurva Pradeep Joshi
Managing Director
Prasann Kumar Kedia
Whole Time Director & CEO
Anshuman Kedia
Independent Director
Swaraj Puri
Summary
Incorporated in Calcutta in Jul.89, Associated Alcohols and Breweries commenced business in Aug.89 and took over Associated Distilleries in Apr.90. The company was promoted by B P Kedia and A K Kedia, scions of the Kedia family, which entered the liquor business two decades ago. The Company is one of the leading and largest liquor manufacturers in Central India. The Companys principal business is manufacturing and trading of ENA, Indian Made Indian Liquor (Country Liquor), Indian Made Foreign Liquor and Hand sanitizer.Engaged into manufacture of portable alcohol, the Company has a modern distillery in Khargone, MP. It manufactures potable liquor and blended liquor, under different brands like Royal Falcon, Gold Seal, Jamaican Magic (rum), Karapov Vodka, etc.The company came out with a public issue in Dec.94 to modernise and expand its production capacity for extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from 28.8 lac proof litres (pl) to 86.4 pl and that of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from 3.9 lac cases to 9.5 lac cases. It also set up a grain-based alcohol plant to reduce dependence on molasses. It is a leading supplier of country liquor to the government of Madhya Pradesh. It exports IMFL to Russia and has recently entered into a preliminary MoU with Scottish Independent Distilleries to manufacture and market its brands.The company has chalked out ambitious plans to expand its manufacturing capacity. It has also acquired an 87% equity stake in Kedia Breweries, which is setting up a bre
Read More
The Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1093.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd is ₹2097.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd is 37.03 and 4.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd is ₹398 and ₹1149.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.98%, 3 Years at 29.51%, 1 Year at 126.06%, 6 Month at 61.78%, 3 Month at 19.20% and 1 Month at 8.24%.
