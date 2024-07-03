Summary

Incorporated in Calcutta in Jul.89, Associated Alcohols and Breweries commenced business in Aug.89 and took over Associated Distilleries in Apr.90. The company was promoted by B P Kedia and A K Kedia, scions of the Kedia family, which entered the liquor business two decades ago. The Company is one of the leading and largest liquor manufacturers in Central India. The Companys principal business is manufacturing and trading of ENA, Indian Made Indian Liquor (Country Liquor), Indian Made Foreign Liquor and Hand sanitizer.Engaged into manufacture of portable alcohol, the Company has a modern distillery in Khargone, MP. It manufactures potable liquor and blended liquor, under different brands like Royal Falcon, Gold Seal, Jamaican Magic (rum), Karapov Vodka, etc.The company came out with a public issue in Dec.94 to modernise and expand its production capacity for extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from 28.8 lac proof litres (pl) to 86.4 pl and that of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from 3.9 lac cases to 9.5 lac cases. It also set up a grain-based alcohol plant to reduce dependence on molasses. It is a leading supplier of country liquor to the government of Madhya Pradesh. It exports IMFL to Russia and has recently entered into a preliminary MoU with Scottish Independent Distilleries to manufacture and market its brands.The company has chalked out ambitious plans to expand its manufacturing capacity. It has also acquired an 87% equity stake in Kedia Breweries, which is setting up a bre

