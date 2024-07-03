iifl-logo-icon 1
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd Share Price

1,093.65
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,116
  • Day's High1,120.45
  • 52 Wk High1,149.85
  • Prev. Close1,116.05
  • Day's Low1,071.4
  • 52 Wk Low 398
  • Turnover (lac)416.31
  • P/E37.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value271
  • EPS30.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,097.53
  • Div. Yield0.17
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

1,116

Prev. Close

1,116.05

Turnover(Lac.)

416.31

Day's High

1,120.45

Day's Low

1,071.4

52 Week's High

1,149.85

52 Week's Low

398

Book Value

271

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,097.53

P/E

37.03

EPS

30.17

Divi. Yield

0.17

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.90%

Institutions: 0.90%

Non-Institutions: 39.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.91

18.08

18.08

18.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

393.95

345.32

294.76

233.75

Net Worth

422.86

363.4

312.84

251.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

512.58

435.72

522.58

324.11

yoy growth (%)

17.64

-16.62

61.23

11.39

Raw materials

-239.21

-187.11

-274.22

-161.92

As % of sales

46.66

42.94

52.47

49.95

Employee costs

-31.58

-25.26

-24.21

-22.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

81.16

78.47

63.71

39.42

Depreciation

-14.27

-14.06

-14.09

-11.31

Tax paid

-20.35

-20.51

-14.38

-14.23

Working capital

-23.5

56.68

47.72

1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.64

-16.62

61.23

11.39

Op profit growth

-8.03

16.67

48.78

30

EBIT growth

2.68

21.49

52.12

38.17

Net profit growth

4.91

17.47

95.86

48.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

298.49

213.16

157.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

298.49

213.16

157.16

Other Operating Income

1.66

5.18

2.74

Other Income

2.45

0

0

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.45

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.1

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.55

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.45

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

453.95

46.698,756.3657.630.11374.8639.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nitn Tibrewal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sumit Jaitely

Whole Time Director & CFO

Tushar Bhandari

Independent Director

Debashish Das

Independent Non Exe. Director

Apurva Pradeep Joshi

Managing Director

Prasann Kumar Kedia

Whole Time Director & CEO

Anshuman Kedia

Independent Director

Swaraj Puri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Calcutta in Jul.89, Associated Alcohols and Breweries commenced business in Aug.89 and took over Associated Distilleries in Apr.90. The company was promoted by B P Kedia and A K Kedia, scions of the Kedia family, which entered the liquor business two decades ago. The Company is one of the leading and largest liquor manufacturers in Central India. The Companys principal business is manufacturing and trading of ENA, Indian Made Indian Liquor (Country Liquor), Indian Made Foreign Liquor and Hand sanitizer.Engaged into manufacture of portable alcohol, the Company has a modern distillery in Khargone, MP. It manufactures potable liquor and blended liquor, under different brands like Royal Falcon, Gold Seal, Jamaican Magic (rum), Karapov Vodka, etc.The company came out with a public issue in Dec.94 to modernise and expand its production capacity for extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from 28.8 lac proof litres (pl) to 86.4 pl and that of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from 3.9 lac cases to 9.5 lac cases. It also set up a grain-based alcohol plant to reduce dependence on molasses. It is a leading supplier of country liquor to the government of Madhya Pradesh. It exports IMFL to Russia and has recently entered into a preliminary MoU with Scottish Independent Distilleries to manufacture and market its brands.The company has chalked out ambitious plans to expand its manufacturing capacity. It has also acquired an 87% equity stake in Kedia Breweries, which is setting up a bre
Company FAQs

What is the Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd share price today?

The Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1093.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd is ₹2097.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd is 37.03 and 4.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd is ₹398 and ₹1149.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd?

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.98%, 3 Years at 29.51%, 1 Year at 126.06%, 6 Month at 61.78%, 3 Month at 19.20% and 1 Month at 8.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.29 %
Institutions - 0.91 %
Public - 39.80 %

