To the Members of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Limited ("the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Financial Statement”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below as Key audit matters and for each matter, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Valuation of Inventories The company deals with various types of bulk material & Finished goods such as Spirit, Liquor, Ethanol, Grains, etc. The company has inventory of Finished Goods, Semi Finished Goods & Raw materials at various locations amounting to INR 8,441.60 Lakhs as at March 31, 2024 as detailed in Notes 11 to the financial statements. Our procedures included the following: Inventories valuation has been determined to be a key audit matter as inventories may be held for long periods of time at various locations before being sold and thus makes it vulnerable to obsolescence. This could result in an overstatement of the value of the inventories if the cost is higher than the net realisable value. Further the measurement of these inventories involved certain estimations/assumption and also involved volumetric measurements. • Evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies in relation to Ind AS. • Obtained a detailed understanding and evaluated the design and implementation of controls that the Company has established in relation to inventory valuation. • Testing of Controls over Inventory management and valuation. • Performing substantive audit procedures in order to test the accuracy of inventory valuation at the lower of cost or net realisable value at reporting date by testing on a sample basis of accuracy of relevant components related to valuation. • Evaluated management judgment with regards to the application of provisions for obsolescence to the inventories.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Disclosure of Contingency, litigation & Taxation The Company is exposed to different laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. The company is also subject to number of significant claims, litigations, regulatory including Income tax {refer note no. 42(ii)} and various matters require legal interpretation that arise from time to time in the ordinary course of business. The assessment of the likelihood and quantum of any liability in respect of these matters can be judgmental due to the uncertainty inherent in their nature. The Company is required to assesses the need to make provision or disclose a contingency on a case-to-case basis considering the underlying facts of each litigation. Our audit procedures included among others: We have considered this to be a key audit matter, since the accounting and disclosure of claims and litigations is complex and judgmental, and the amounts involved are, or can be, material to the financial statements. • Understanding and assessing the internal control environment relating to the identification, recognition and measurement of provisions for disputes, potential claims and litigation, and contingent liabilities; • Analysed significant changes/update from previous periods and obtained a detailed understanding of such items. Assessed recent judgments passed by the court authorities affecting such change; • Discussed the status of significant known actual and potential litigations with the management & noted that information placed before the board for such cases and • Assessment of the managements assumptions and estimates related to the recognized provisions for disputes and disclosures of contingent liabilities in the financial statements.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion & Analysis, Boards Report and Corporate Governance Report, including Annexures, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors reports thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books ;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements;

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of the section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the company to its directors for the year ended March 31, 2024 is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act except the payment of INR 13.26 lakhs paid to a director in excess of limits approved by the shareholders. Refer note No. 43.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements as stated in Note 42(ii) to the financial statement;

ii. The Company did not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The following delays were noted in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024:

Amount (INR in Lakhs) Due Date Date of Payment 4.26 20th November 2023 18th January 2024

iv. (a). The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 53 to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b). The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 53 to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c). Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend proposed in the previous financial year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. As stated in Note No. 19 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination which included appropriate test checks, we report that the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, we did not come across any instance of tampering of the audit trail feature during the course of our audit.

vii. As proviso to Rule 3 (1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on foreservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirementos for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.302049E (Gopal Jain) Partner Place: Indore Membership No. 059147 Dated: 02 May 2024 UDIN: 24059147BKEGTD2892

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to our report of even date to the members of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Limited as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. a. A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b. The Company has a program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment in a phased manner over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its property, plant and equipment. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company at the balance sheet date.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right- of-use assets) and Intangible assets during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The inventories of the Company except for materials in transit and finished goods lying with third parties have been physically verified by the management and/or by an independent agency. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and in respect of goods-in-transit, subsequent goods receipts have been verified or confirmations have been obtained from the parties. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedure and coverage as followed by the management was appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from the banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective quarters except for the following quarter (refer note no 21.4 of the financial statements):

(Amount INR in Lakhs)

Quarter Ending Particulars Amount as per books of accounts Amount reported in quarterly statement Variance Reason for Variance March 24 Current Assets 23,383.06 21,189.00 2,194.06 Because of provisional figures reported to banks earlier to finalisations of quarterly/ Annual accounts. December 23 Current Assets 24,176.70 23,363.00 813.70

iii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided any security, secured or unsecured, to any Companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year, except for granting loans to a company during the year, details of which are stated below:

Particulars Amount (INR in lakhs) Aggregate amount provided during the year- Other than Subsidiary/Associate & Joint Venture 11526.83 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date- Other than Subsidiary/Associate & Joint Venture 346.83

b. In our opinion and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the terms and conditions of the loans granted and investment made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. In respect of loans granted by the company during the year, the schedule of repayment of principal and interest has been stipulated. The loans and interest thereon were not due for repayment at the balance sheet date.

d. In respect of loans granted by the company, there has been no overdue amount for more than ninety days, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

e. During the year, loan granted to one party in the earlier year has fallen due which has been extended to next financial year. The aggregate amount of such loans extended and its percentage on total loans is stated below:

Name of the Parties Aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year (INR in Lakhs) Aggregate overdue amount settled by Extension (INR in Lakhs) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted during the year Malwa Realities Private Limited - 36.81 0.32%

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

iv. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not given any loans or provided any guarantees or securities to parties covered under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further the provision of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans and advances given and investments made have been complied with by the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of companys products. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. a. Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues to the extent applicable have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in depositing the same in few cases.

b. According to information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, service tax, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and services tax, cess and other statutory dues to the extent applicable were outstanding at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable except non-payment of interest on delayed payment of VAT amounting to INR 132.50 Lakhs.

c. Details of Statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of any dispute are given below: -

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of Case Amount (INR in Lakhs) Period to which Amount Relates Forum at which case is pending 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 186.19 AY 2015-16 to AY 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals (Madhya Pradesh) 2 Entry tax Act, 1976 Entry Tax Demand 6.76 2008-09 M.P Commercial Tax Appellate Board Indore Bench 40.00 2012-13 Honble High Court at Madhya Pradesh 26.77 2017-18 M.P Commercial Tax Appellate Board Indore Bench 3 The Madhya Pradesh VAT Act, 2002 VAT Demand 420.48 2013- 14 2014- 15 Honble High Court at Madhya Pradesh 247.46 2015-16 Honble Supreme Court of India, Delhi 28.00 2016-17 M.P Commercial Tax Appellate Board, Indore Bench 656.66 2017-18 to 2020-21 Honble High Court at Madhya Pradesh 4 The Central sales tax Act,1956 Central Sales Tax Demand 64.83 2017-18 to 2020-21 Honble High Court at Madhya Pradesh 5 The Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915 Excise Duty Demand 38.72 2009-10 to 2012-13 Honble High Court at Madhya Pradesh

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. a. In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b. I n our opinion and based on the information and explanation given to us by the management of the company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c. The Company has obtained term loans during the year and the same has been applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have not been used during the year for long term purposes by the company.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 has been filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, wherever applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards 24 "Related Party Disclosures”.

xiv. a. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi) (a) & (b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year 2023-24 and in the immediately preceding financial year 2022-23.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company has given funds to a Trust registered for carrying out the CSR activities as specified in the Note 38(B) to the financial statements. The Trust has furnished certificate for fully utilization of such funds as on March 31, 2024 for CSR activities as advised by the Company. Accordingly, The Company has no unspent amount relating to CSR activities which is required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.302049E (Gopal Jain) Partner Place: Indore Membership No. 059147 Dated: 02 May 2024 UDIN: 24059147BKEGTD2892

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

“Annexure B” to the Independent Audit Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Limited.

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (i) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (“THE ACT”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Limited ("the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.