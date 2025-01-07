iifl-logo-icon 1
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,115.35
(1.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:58 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

512.58

435.72

522.58

324.11

yoy growth (%)

17.64

-16.62

61.23

11.39

Raw materials

-239.21

-187.11

-274.22

-161.92

As % of sales

46.66

42.94

52.47

49.95

Employee costs

-31.58

-25.26

-24.21

-22.41

As % of sales

6.16

5.79

4.63

6.91

Other costs

-159.57

-133.95

-147.52

-88.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.13

30.74

28.23

27.23

Operating profit

82.2

89.39

76.61

51.49

OPM

16.03

20.51

14.66

15.88

Depreciation

-14.27

-14.06

-14.09

-11.31

Interest expense

-0.93

-1.46

-2.08

-3.82

Other income

14.16

4.62

3.27

3.07

Profit before tax

81.16

78.47

63.71

39.42

Taxes

-20.35

-20.51

-14.38

-14.23

Tax rate

-25.08

-26.14

-22.56

-36.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

60.8

57.95

49.33

25.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

60.8

57.95

49.33

25.18

yoy growth (%)

4.91

17.47

95.86

48.93

NPM

11.86

13.3

9.44

7.77

