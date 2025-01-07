Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
512.58
435.72
522.58
324.11
yoy growth (%)
17.64
-16.62
61.23
11.39
Raw materials
-239.21
-187.11
-274.22
-161.92
As % of sales
46.66
42.94
52.47
49.95
Employee costs
-31.58
-25.26
-24.21
-22.41
As % of sales
6.16
5.79
4.63
6.91
Other costs
-159.57
-133.95
-147.52
-88.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.13
30.74
28.23
27.23
Operating profit
82.2
89.39
76.61
51.49
OPM
16.03
20.51
14.66
15.88
Depreciation
-14.27
-14.06
-14.09
-11.31
Interest expense
-0.93
-1.46
-2.08
-3.82
Other income
14.16
4.62
3.27
3.07
Profit before tax
81.16
78.47
63.71
39.42
Taxes
-20.35
-20.51
-14.38
-14.23
Tax rate
-25.08
-26.14
-22.56
-36.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
60.8
57.95
49.33
25.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
60.8
57.95
49.33
25.18
yoy growth (%)
4.91
17.47
95.86
48.93
NPM
11.86
13.3
9.44
7.77
