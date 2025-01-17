iifl-logo-icon 1
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd Key Ratios

1,152.25
(-0.22%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.02

35.64

Op profit growth

69.86

55.01

EBIT growth

33.94

76.06

Net profit growth

111.1

76.63

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.37

8.54

7.48

EBIT margin

7.54

7.88

6.07

Net profit margin

4.13

2.74

2.1

RoCE

15.89

11.86

RoNW

4.94

2.69

RoA

2.17

1.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

13.54

6.46

3.66

Dividend per share

0.5

0

0

Cash EPS

2.47

-0.81

-1.81

Book value per share

74.88

63.17

56.71

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.43

1.31

2.47

P/CEPS

18.8

-10.44

-4.98

P/B

0.62

0.13

0.15

EV/EBIDTA

3.58

3.84

4.78

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

4.37

0

0

Tax payout

-38.12

-40.31

-39.88

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9.54

13.81

Inventory days

35.42

41.78

Creditor days

-34.89

-49.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.44

-2.39

-2.36

Net debt / equity

0.48

1.3

1.03

Net debt / op. profit

1.05

4.09

4.5

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-61.45

-62.75

-62.91

Employee costs

-5.58

-3.67

-2.64

Other costs

-22.59

-25.02

-26.96

