|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.02
35.64
Op profit growth
69.86
55.01
EBIT growth
33.94
76.06
Net profit growth
111.1
76.63
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.37
8.54
7.48
EBIT margin
7.54
7.88
6.07
Net profit margin
4.13
2.74
2.1
RoCE
15.89
11.86
RoNW
4.94
2.69
RoA
2.17
1.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.54
6.46
3.66
Dividend per share
0.5
0
0
Cash EPS
2.47
-0.81
-1.81
Book value per share
74.88
63.17
56.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.43
1.31
2.47
P/CEPS
18.8
-10.44
-4.98
P/B
0.62
0.13
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
3.58
3.84
4.78
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
4.37
0
0
Tax payout
-38.12
-40.31
-39.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.54
13.81
Inventory days
35.42
41.78
Creditor days
-34.89
-49.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.44
-2.39
-2.36
Net debt / equity
0.48
1.3
1.03
Net debt / op. profit
1.05
4.09
4.5
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.45
-62.75
-62.91
Employee costs
-5.58
-3.67
-2.64
Other costs
-22.59
-25.02
-26.96
