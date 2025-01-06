iifl-logo-icon 1
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,095
(-1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd

Assoc.Alcohols FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

81.16

78.47

63.71

39.42

Depreciation

-14.27

-14.06

-14.09

-11.31

Tax paid

-20.35

-20.51

-14.38

-14.23

Working capital

-23.5

56.68

47.72

1

Other operating items

Operating

23.03

100.56

82.95

14.87

Capital expenditure

15.88

15.1

54.66

4.66

Free cash flow

38.91

115.66

137.61

19.53

Equity raised

467.7

352.98

230.54

158.18

Investing

22.33

0.37

-0.49

0.33

Financing

-2.38

4.76

-8.44

-7.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.8

Net in cash

526.56

473.78

359.23

172.5

QUICKLINKS FOR Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd

