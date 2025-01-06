Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
81.16
78.47
63.71
39.42
Depreciation
-14.27
-14.06
-14.09
-11.31
Tax paid
-20.35
-20.51
-14.38
-14.23
Working capital
-23.5
56.68
47.72
1
Other operating items
Operating
23.03
100.56
82.95
14.87
Capital expenditure
15.88
15.1
54.66
4.66
Free cash flow
38.91
115.66
137.61
19.53
Equity raised
467.7
352.98
230.54
158.18
Investing
22.33
0.37
-0.49
0.33
Financing
-2.38
4.76
-8.44
-7.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.8
Net in cash
526.56
473.78
359.23
172.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.