Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.91
18.08
18.08
18.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
393.95
345.32
294.76
233.75
Net Worth
422.86
363.4
312.84
251.83
Minority Interest
Debt
107.99
100.05
5.44
11.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.42
5.98
6.5
6.86
Total Liabilities
540.27
469.43
324.78
269.93
Fixed Assets
315.62
220.93
136.3
119.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
45.74
60.36
24.89
2.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.73
2.77
2.14
1.65
Networking Capital
135.31
123.58
80.44
67.57
Inventories
104.01
84.19
64.95
57.66
Inventory Days
46.24
48.3
Sundry Debtors
34.96
18.51
23.58
38.95
Debtor Days
16.79
32.62
Other Current Assets
77.59
92.19
69.48
32.44
Sundry Creditors
-53.38
-39.73
-53.95
-34.31
Creditor Days
38.41
28.74
Other Current Liabilities
-27.87
-31.58
-23.62
-27.17
Cash
40.86
61.79
81
78.33
Total Assets
540.26
469.43
324.77
269.91
