Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Calcutta in Jul.89, Associated Alcohols and Breweries commenced business in Aug.89 and took over Associated Distilleries in Apr.90. The company was promoted by B P Kedia and A K Kedia, scions of the Kedia family, which entered the liquor business two decades ago. The Company is one of the leading and largest liquor manufacturers in Central India. The Companys principal business is manufacturing and trading of ENA, Indian Made Indian Liquor (Country Liquor), Indian Made Foreign Liquor and Hand sanitizer.Engaged into manufacture of portable alcohol, the Company has a modern distillery in Khargone, MP. It manufactures potable liquor and blended liquor, under different brands like Royal Falcon, Gold Seal, Jamaican Magic (rum), Karapov Vodka, etc.The company came out with a public issue in Dec.94 to modernise and expand its production capacity for extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from 28.8 lac proof litres (pl) to 86.4 pl and that of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from 3.9 lac cases to 9.5 lac cases. It also set up a grain-based alcohol plant to reduce dependence on molasses. It is a leading supplier of country liquor to the government of Madhya Pradesh. It exports IMFL to Russia and has recently entered into a preliminary MoU with Scottish Independent Distilleries to manufacture and market its brands.The company has chalked out ambitious plans to expand its manufacturing capacity. It has also acquired an 87% equity stake in Kedia Breweries, which is setting up a brewery and an IMFL plant in MP. During the year 1995-96, the company has undertaken Modernisation plan of the distillery unit by installation of 50000 LPD distillation plant alongwith utilities and effluent treatment plant. The company has also considered diversification plans towards power generation, plantation and infra-structural development.It is setting up an integrated distillery complex in the state of Rajasthan. The cost of project is estimated at Rs 20.12 crores and proposed to be financed by way of debts funding, fresh issue of shares and internal accruals.In 1999-00, the Rajasthan project undertaken by the company was completed and commercial production therein commenced from July 1st, 2000.In 2005-06, the Rajasthan Unit of the Company got demerged and transferred to M/s. Jaipur Distilleries Ltd., a 100% Subsidiary of the Company as per scheme of arrangement effective 1st April 2005. In 2008-09, the project of Turbine and High Pressure Boiler undertaken by the Company became fully operational and the same resulted into increase of operational efficiency alongwith saving of substantial power cost from captive generation. M/s. Jaipur Distilleries Limited, ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company, consequent upon disposal of shares in the Company in 2009. The modernization programme of the Distillery Unit undertaken by the Company was almost completed in 2010-11. It set up a p PET bottle manufacturing unit at theadjacent to its distillery complex in 2011-12. The SAP ERP implementation/system development project undertaken by the Company was completed in 2015-16. The Company completed modernization cum expansion project of Distillery in September 2018.In 2019-20, the Company got listed its equity shares at National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) w.e.f. 12th February, 2020.