Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

ASSOCIATED ALCOHOLS & BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (UFR-Q2) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) and Limited Review Report from the statutory auditors of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Tushar Bhandari as Whole Time Director & CFO (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

ASSOCIATED ALCOHOLS & BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of 1100000 Warrants of Rs. 679/- each convertible into 1100000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 669/- each to the Promoters and Other person - Non-Promoters of the company on preferential basis on each warrant by making payment up to 25% of the amount as the upfront money. Issuance of 11,00,000 warrants to the Promoters and Other Person/Non-Promoters on preferential basis (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

ASSOCIATED ALCOHOLS & BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider Unaudited Financial Results (UFR Q1) and Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 of the company. 2. Raising of funds a. To consider and approve all the matters related to proposal of fund raising by issuance of such number of warrants which will be convertible into equity shares on preferential basis through public or private placement in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and other applicable laws subject to such regulatory /statutory approvals as may be required and approval of the shareholders. b. To decide Date and Time to convene Extra ordinary General Meeting through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) for approval of Shareholders for issue of Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis. c. Other Routine Agenda Items. d. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. 1.Considered and Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter that ended on 30 June 2024. 2. The issuance of 11,00,000 (Eleven Lakh) share warrants on a preferential basis (Preferential Issue) each convertible into 11,00,000 (Eleven Lakh) equity shares in one or more tranches within a period of 18 (eighteen) months from the date of allotment of these warrants. 3.The Board also approved the Convening of an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Friday, 23 August 2024 details as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

ASSOCIATED ALCOHOLS & BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider Financial Statements - Audited Financial Results (AFR Q4) of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2023-24. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 24/04/2024) Outcome Of Board Meeting 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results/Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Recommended a dividend of 20% i.e Rs. 2.00/- per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to approval of shareholder at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. 3. Change in designation of Mr. Anshuman Kedia (DIN: 07702629) to be designated as Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05..2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05..2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

ASSOCIATED ALCOHOLS & BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of 900000 warrants of Rs. 485/- each convertible into 900000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs.475/- to the promoters of the company on preferential basis on each warrant by making payment upto 25% of the amount as the upfront money. Issuance of 9,00,000 warrants convertible in to equity shares by way of preferential allotment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

ASSOCIATED ALCOHOLS & BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve all the matters related to proposal of fund raising by issuance of such number of warrants which will be convertible into equity shares on preferential basis through public or private placement in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 2. To decide Date and Time to convene Extra ordinary General Meeting through Video Conferencing (VC) /Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) for approval of Shareholders for issue of Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis. Other details as attached Raising of fund by way of preferential allotment of warrants convertible in to equity share (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.02.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024