1.Considered and Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter that ended on 30 June 2024. 2. The issuance of 11,00,000 (Eleven Lakh) share warrants on a preferential basis (Preferential Issue) each convertible into 11,00,000 (Eleven Lakh) equity shares in one or more tranches within a period of 18 (eighteen) months from the date of allotment of these warrants. 3.The Board also approved the Convening of an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Friday, 23 August 2024 details as attached Notice of 01/2024-25 Extraordinary General Meeting Scheduled to be held on 23rd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024) Submission of the Corrigendum to the Notice of 01/2024-25 Extraordinary General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Friday, 23rd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Disclosure of voting results on business transacted at the 01/2024-25 EGM held on 23.08.2024 along with scrutinizers Report & Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)