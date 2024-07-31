iifl-logo-icon 1
Assoc.Alcohols CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM27 Jul 202423 Aug 2024
1.Considered and Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter that ended on 30 June 2024. 2. The issuance of 11,00,000 (Eleven Lakh) share warrants on a preferential basis (Preferential Issue) each convertible into 11,00,000 (Eleven Lakh) equity shares in one or more tranches within a period of 18 (eighteen) months from the date of allotment of these warrants. 3.The Board also approved the Convening of an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Friday, 23 August 2024 details as attached Notice of 01/2024-25 Extraordinary General Meeting Scheduled to be held on 23rd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024) Submission of the Corrigendum to the Notice of 01/2024-25 Extraordinary General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Friday, 23rd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Disclosure of voting results on business transacted at the 01/2024-25 EGM held on 23.08.2024 along with scrutinizers Report & Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)
EGM26 Feb 202423 Mar 2024
Raising of fund by way of preferential allotment of warrants convertible in to equity share Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024) Submission of newspaper clipping of the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), Remote e-voting and e-voting information published pursuant to Regulations 47 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/03/2024) Disclosure of voting results on business transacted at the 01st Extraordinary General Meeting along with Scrutinizers Report and Outcome. Disclosure of Events or Information of the company - Proceedings and Outcome of EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/03/2024) Intimation regarding appointment of Director pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)

