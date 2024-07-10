iifl-logo-icon 1
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd AGM

1,085.95
(-0.28%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:59:40 AM

Assoc.Alcohols CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM2 Aug 202410 Jul 2024
AGM 02/08/2024 Submission of Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Friday, August 02, 2024 at 11:00 am (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024) Disclosure of consolidated voting results along with scrutinizers report for 35th Annual General Meeting held on 02nd August, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 proceeding of the 35th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 02nd August, 2024 through VC/OAVM platform by the CDSL held .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024) Updates on Proceedings of the 35th AGM held on 02nd August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

