Gulshan Polyols Ltd Share Price

174.16
(-3.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open180.9
  • Day's High186
  • 52 Wk High263.52
  • Prev. Close179.92
  • Day's Low172.11
  • 52 Wk Low 159.9
  • Turnover (lac)452.6
  • P/E50.41
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value96.42
  • EPS3.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,086.25
  • Div. Yield0.17
No Records Found

Gulshan Polyols Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

180.9

Prev. Close

179.92

Turnover(Lac.)

452.6

Day's High

186

Day's Low

172.11

52 Week's High

263.52

52 Week's Low

159.9

Book Value

96.42

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,086.25

P/E

50.41

EPS

3.56

Divi. Yield

0.17

Gulshan Polyols Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Gulshan Polyols Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gulshan Polyols Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.67%

Non-Promoter- 1.29%

Institutions: 1.29%

Non-Institutions: 31.75%

Custodian: 0.26%

Share Price

Gulshan Polyols Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.24

5.2

5.2

4.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

10.53

Reserves

584.15

569.86

530.19

371.53

Net Worth

590.39

575.06

535.39

387.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

766.03

620.79

615.8

491.82

yoy growth (%)

23.39

0.81

25.2

11.48

Raw materials

-371.91

-353.53

-321.51

-247.99

As % of sales

48.55

56.94

52.21

50.42

Employee costs

-28.6

-21.68

-22.42

-20.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

93.49

27.42

23.54

30.32

Depreciation

-32.55

-31.01

-36.48

-28.08

Tax paid

-31.04

-6.83

-5.29

-2.98

Working capital

3.96

-4.67

32.06

-23.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.39

0.81

25.2

11.48

Op profit growth

89.79

-0.17

14.11

-0.5

EBIT growth

157.82

12.96

-5.91

-12.37

Net profit growth

203.41

12.83

-33.28

-10.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,377.98

1,179.73

1,100.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,377.98

1,179.73

1,100.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

12.21

7.06

2.05

Gulshan Polyols Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gulshan Polyols Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chandra Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Akhilesh Kumar Maheshwari

Whole Time Director & CEO

A K Vats

Joint Managing Director

Aditi Pasari

Joint Managing Director

Arushi Jain

Independent Director

Rakesh Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Archana Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Archisha Tyagi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gulshan Polyols Ltd

Summary

Gulshan Polyols Limited (GPL) was incorporated in year 1981 as Gulshan Sugars & Chemicals Limited with primary business of manufacturing Calcium Carbonate both Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) and Activated Calcium Carbonate (ACC) with an initial capacity of 2100 MTPA at Muzaffarnagar, U.P. In line with growth experienced over years, company has done regular expansions in Calcium Carbonate segment and raised its capacity to 1,05,000 MTPA.GPL is a multi-location and multi-product manufacturing company with global presence in 42 countries across 3 continents. GPL is a diversified Company engaged in manufacturing/ trading of Sorbitol, Fructose & Sweetener, Ethanol (Bio-fuel)/ Distillery, Calcium Carbonate, Starch & Derivatives, by products thereof and Onsite PCC Plants. GPL is an industrial house, older, more than four decades operating from multiple facilities set up across India. GPL is engaged in manufacturing of chemicals from grain and minerals, from toothpaste to alcohol, from sweeteners to paints, from paper to medicines, from plastics to personal care items. The company has three manufacturing segments viz Mineral Processing, Grain Processing and Ethanol (Bio-Fuel)/Distillery. The products processed under these segments, are having end use in multiple industries. In 1996 it diversified into manufacturing corn based specialty chemical, Sorbitol, with a capacity of 45000 MTPA. Sorbitol is a starch derivative, sweet in taste, with a wide range of applications, the major
Company FAQs

What is the Gulshan Polyols Ltd share price today?

The Gulshan Polyols Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹174.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gulshan Polyols Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gulshan Polyols Ltd is ₹1086.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gulshan Polyols Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gulshan Polyols Ltd is 50.41 and 1.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gulshan Polyols Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gulshan Polyols Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gulshan Polyols Ltd is ₹159.9 and ₹263.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gulshan Polyols Ltd?

Gulshan Polyols Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.84%, 3 Years at -8.23%, 1 Year at -13.83%, 6 Month at -10.25%, 3 Month at -20.52% and 1 Month at -0.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gulshan Polyols Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gulshan Polyols Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.68 %
Institutions - 1.30 %
Public - 31.76 %

