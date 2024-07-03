Summary

Gulshan Polyols Limited (GPL) was incorporated in year 1981 as Gulshan Sugars & Chemicals Limited with primary business of manufacturing Calcium Carbonate both Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) and Activated Calcium Carbonate (ACC) with an initial capacity of 2100 MTPA at Muzaffarnagar, U.P. In line with growth experienced over years, company has done regular expansions in Calcium Carbonate segment and raised its capacity to 1,05,000 MTPA.GPL is a multi-location and multi-product manufacturing company with global presence in 42 countries across 3 continents. GPL is a diversified Company engaged in manufacturing/ trading of Sorbitol, Fructose & Sweetener, Ethanol (Bio-fuel)/ Distillery, Calcium Carbonate, Starch & Derivatives, by products thereof and Onsite PCC Plants. GPL is an industrial house, older, more than four decades operating from multiple facilities set up across India. GPL is engaged in manufacturing of chemicals from grain and minerals, from toothpaste to alcohol, from sweeteners to paints, from paper to medicines, from plastics to personal care items. The company has three manufacturing segments viz Mineral Processing, Grain Processing and Ethanol (Bio-Fuel)/Distillery. The products processed under these segments, are having end use in multiple industries. In 1996 it diversified into manufacturing corn based specialty chemical, Sorbitol, with a capacity of 45000 MTPA. Sorbitol is a starch derivative, sweet in taste, with a wide range of applications, the major

