SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹180.9
Prev. Close₹179.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹452.6
Day's High₹186
Day's Low₹172.11
52 Week's High₹263.52
52 Week's Low₹159.9
Book Value₹96.42
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,086.25
P/E50.41
EPS3.56
Divi. Yield0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.24
5.2
5.2
4.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
10.53
Reserves
584.15
569.86
530.19
371.53
Net Worth
590.39
575.06
535.39
387.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
766.03
620.79
615.8
491.82
yoy growth (%)
23.39
0.81
25.2
11.48
Raw materials
-371.91
-353.53
-321.51
-247.99
As % of sales
48.55
56.94
52.21
50.42
Employee costs
-28.6
-21.68
-22.42
-20.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
93.49
27.42
23.54
30.32
Depreciation
-32.55
-31.01
-36.48
-28.08
Tax paid
-31.04
-6.83
-5.29
-2.98
Working capital
3.96
-4.67
32.06
-23.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.39
0.81
25.2
11.48
Op profit growth
89.79
-0.17
14.11
-0.5
EBIT growth
157.82
12.96
-5.91
-12.37
Net profit growth
203.41
12.83
-33.28
-10.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,377.98
1,179.73
1,100.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,377.98
1,179.73
1,100.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
12.21
7.06
2.05
Chairman & Managing Director
Chandra Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Akhilesh Kumar Maheshwari
Whole Time Director & CEO
A K Vats
Joint Managing Director
Aditi Pasari
Joint Managing Director
Arushi Jain
Independent Director
Rakesh Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Archana Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Archisha Tyagi
Reports by Gulshan Polyols Ltd
Summary
Gulshan Polyols Limited (GPL) was incorporated in year 1981 as Gulshan Sugars & Chemicals Limited with primary business of manufacturing Calcium Carbonate both Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) and Activated Calcium Carbonate (ACC) with an initial capacity of 2100 MTPA at Muzaffarnagar, U.P. In line with growth experienced over years, company has done regular expansions in Calcium Carbonate segment and raised its capacity to 1,05,000 MTPA.GPL is a multi-location and multi-product manufacturing company with global presence in 42 countries across 3 continents. GPL is a diversified Company engaged in manufacturing/ trading of Sorbitol, Fructose & Sweetener, Ethanol (Bio-fuel)/ Distillery, Calcium Carbonate, Starch & Derivatives, by products thereof and Onsite PCC Plants. GPL is an industrial house, older, more than four decades operating from multiple facilities set up across India. GPL is engaged in manufacturing of chemicals from grain and minerals, from toothpaste to alcohol, from sweeteners to paints, from paper to medicines, from plastics to personal care items. The company has three manufacturing segments viz Mineral Processing, Grain Processing and Ethanol (Bio-Fuel)/Distillery. The products processed under these segments, are having end use in multiple industries. In 1996 it diversified into manufacturing corn based specialty chemical, Sorbitol, with a capacity of 45000 MTPA. Sorbitol is a starch derivative, sweet in taste, with a wide range of applications, the major
The Gulshan Polyols Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹174.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gulshan Polyols Ltd is ₹1086.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gulshan Polyols Ltd is 50.41 and 1.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gulshan Polyols Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gulshan Polyols Ltd is ₹159.9 and ₹263.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gulshan Polyols Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.84%, 3 Years at -8.23%, 1 Year at -13.83%, 6 Month at -10.25%, 3 Month at -20.52% and 1 Month at -0.96%.
