Gulshan Polyols Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
93.49
27.42
23.54
30.32
Depreciation
-32.55
-31.01
-36.48
-28.08
Tax paid
-31.04
-6.83
-5.29
-2.98
Working capital
3.96
-4.67
32.06
-23.15
Other operating items
Operating
33.86
-15.1
13.81
-23.88
Capital expenditure
15.98
36.85
136.49
-65.88
Free cash flow
49.84
21.74
150.3
-89.76
Equity raised
610.72
547.93
517.97
456.71
Investing
0.48
-5.36
-2.19
1.03
Financing
-50.78
-7.45
102.98
71.18
Dividends paid
0
0
3.28
10.79
Net in cash
610.26
556.87
772.35
449.95
