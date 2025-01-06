iifl-logo-icon 1
Gulshan Polyols Ltd Cash Flow Statement

174.16
(-3.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Gulshan Polyols FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

93.49

27.42

23.54

30.32

Depreciation

-32.55

-31.01

-36.48

-28.08

Tax paid

-31.04

-6.83

-5.29

-2.98

Working capital

3.96

-4.67

32.06

-23.15

Other operating items

Operating

33.86

-15.1

13.81

-23.88

Capital expenditure

15.98

36.85

136.49

-65.88

Free cash flow

49.84

21.74

150.3

-89.76

Equity raised

610.72

547.93

517.97

456.71

Investing

0.48

-5.36

-2.19

1.03

Financing

-50.78

-7.45

102.98

71.18

Dividends paid

0

0

3.28

10.79

Net in cash

610.26

556.87

772.35

449.95

