|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
766.03
620.79
615.8
491.82
yoy growth (%)
23.39
0.81
25.2
11.48
Raw materials
-371.91
-353.53
-321.51
-247.99
As % of sales
48.55
56.94
52.21
50.42
Employee costs
-28.6
-21.68
-22.42
-20.48
As % of sales
3.73
3.49
3.64
4.16
Other costs
-234.78
-176.7
-202.86
-162.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.64
28.46
32.94
33.11
Operating profit
130.72
68.87
68.99
60.46
OPM
17.06
11.09
11.2
12.29
Depreciation
-32.55
-31.01
-36.48
-28.08
Interest expense
-6.54
-11.38
-10.8
-6.17
Other income
1.87
0.94
1.83
4.12
Profit before tax
93.49
27.42
23.54
30.32
Taxes
-31.04
-6.83
-5.29
-2.98
Tax rate
-33.2
-24.93
-22.5
-9.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
62.45
20.58
18.24
27.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
62.45
20.58
18.24
27.34
yoy growth (%)
203.41
12.83
-33.28
-10.33
NPM
8.15
3.31
2.96
5.55
