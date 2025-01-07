iifl-logo-icon 1
Gulshan Polyols Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

176.49
(1.34%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

766.03

620.79

615.8

491.82

yoy growth (%)

23.39

0.81

25.2

11.48

Raw materials

-371.91

-353.53

-321.51

-247.99

As % of sales

48.55

56.94

52.21

50.42

Employee costs

-28.6

-21.68

-22.42

-20.48

As % of sales

3.73

3.49

3.64

4.16

Other costs

-234.78

-176.7

-202.86

-162.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.64

28.46

32.94

33.11

Operating profit

130.72

68.87

68.99

60.46

OPM

17.06

11.09

11.2

12.29

Depreciation

-32.55

-31.01

-36.48

-28.08

Interest expense

-6.54

-11.38

-10.8

-6.17

Other income

1.87

0.94

1.83

4.12

Profit before tax

93.49

27.42

23.54

30.32

Taxes

-31.04

-6.83

-5.29

-2.98

Tax rate

-33.2

-24.93

-22.5

-9.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

62.45

20.58

18.24

27.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

62.45

20.58

18.24

27.34

yoy growth (%)

203.41

12.83

-33.28

-10.33

NPM

8.15

3.31

2.96

5.55

QUICKLINKS FOR Gulshan Polyols Ltd

