Gulshan Polyols Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.24
5.2
5.2
4.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
10.53
Reserves
584.15
569.86
530.19
371.53
Net Worth
590.39
575.06
535.39
387.02
Minority Interest
Debt
348.87
248.41
112.4
0.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
24.15
13.71
13.37
14.85
Total Liabilities
963.41
837.18
661.16
402
Fixed Assets
703.36
556.61
331.24
246.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.1
22.97
25.86
0.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.27
0
0
0.43
Networking Capital
235.17
251.87
180.98
134.04
Inventories
150.4
157.37
107.9
90.45
Inventory Days
43.09
Sundry Debtors
166.92
141.63
119.62
98.38
Debtor Days
46.87
Other Current Assets
111.22
103.6
66.25
50.71
Sundry Creditors
-126.51
-80.4
-57.8
-56.31
Creditor Days
26.83
Other Current Liabilities
-66.86
-70.33
-54.99
-49.19
Cash
9.51
5.71
123.08
19.93
Total Assets
963.41
837.16
661.16
402
