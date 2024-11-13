Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

GULSHAN POLYOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th November 2024- Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

GULSHAN POLYOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. Proposal of Raising of funds The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024) Resignation of M/s. Rajeev Singal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, from the office of the Statutory Auditor of the Company- Revised intimation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 11 May 2024

GULSHAN POLYOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024; and 2. to consider and recommend the final dividend if any for the Financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st May, 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024