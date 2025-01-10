To

The Members of

Gulshan Polyols Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Gulshan Polyols Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.statements") (hereinafterreferredtoas"thestandalonefinancial In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other responsibilitiesin accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit ethical evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

"We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report."

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and BoardofDirectorsareresponsibleforthemattersstatedinSection134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financialstatements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss (including other changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detectingfrauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section of the Act, we give in " Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with rule 7 of the companies(account) rules, 2014. e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations (1) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements.

(2) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(3) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Company.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16): In our opinion and according to theinformationandexplanations remunerationpaid by the Company to its directors during giventous,the the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Para 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date)

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024.

We report that: i. In respect of Fixed Assets a. A. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets (property plant and equipment) B. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of its intangible assets. b. The company has a program of physical verification of its fixed assets (property, plant and equipment) by which fixed assets are verified at reasonable intervals. In accordance with this program fixed assets were verified and discrepancies which were noticed on such verification were properly dealt with in the books of accounts. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties which are disclosed in financial statements (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company. d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, any proceedings have not been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. ii. In respect of Inventory and Working Capital Limits a. (i) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management (ii) The coverage and procedure of physical verification of appropriate in relation to the size of company and the nature of its business.

(iii) The company has maintained proper verification between the physical records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed such stocks and book stocks were not material for each class of inventory and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts. b. The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company during the year the company has not made investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 Therefore, requirement of clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company. iv. In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies with as applicable. v. The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and within the meaning of the provisions of sections 73 to 76 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under, where applicable. Thus, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company. vi. In pursuant to the order made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub section Companies Act, 2013, the company has made and maintained the prescribed accounts and records. We have however, not made a detailed examination of the Cost Records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues a. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Excise, Duty of Customs, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other Statutory dues with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no disputed amount is payable in respect of income tax or sales tax or wealth tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess except Amount of Rs.9,17,67,370 under Income Tax for A.Y.2015-16, Amount of Rs.1,13,71,610 under Income Tax for A.Y.2018-19, Amount of penalty under Income Tax of Rs.9,20,559 for A.Y.2016-17, Amount of penalty under Income Tax of Rs.31,18,526 for A.Y.2018-19 which are under appeal before C.I.T. Appeal Faceless. viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, there are no such instances noticed where transactions are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). There is no previously unrecorded income which has been required to be properly recorded in the books of account during the year. ix. The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financialinstitution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders. x. a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. a. According to the information and explanationsgiven to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. b. There is no Audit Report in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 has been filed by the auditors with Central Government in terms of provisions of sub section 12 of Section 143 of the Companies Act. c. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no whistle blower complaint has been received by the company during the year. xii. The provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order, for Nidhi Company, are not applicable to Company. xiii. According to the information and explanationsgiven to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where ever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone Financial Statements etc. As required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. xiv. a. The Company has an Internal Audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. The Reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them during the year. xvi. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be 1934. Accordingly, provision of clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, Plans of the Board of Directors and management we are of the opinion that no material uncertainly exists as on the date of the audit report, that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. a. According to information and explanation given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has spent the entire amount hence there is no unspent amount which is required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section said Act; c. There is no such amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, which has been required to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of subsection (6) of section 135 of the said Act; xxi. There have been no Qualification or Adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the Consolidated financial statements.

"ANNEXURE - B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date )

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, Act") 2013("the

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of GULSHAN POLYOLS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment whether of due to fraud or error. risksofmaterialmisstatementofthestandalonefinancial We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that ; (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition tatements assetsthatcouldhaveamaterialeffectonthefinancial .

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For Rajeev Singal & Co Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration no. 008692C)

(Sunil Kumar) Partner Membership No.408730