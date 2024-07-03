Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹582.1
Prev. Close₹579.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.34
Day's High₹595.4
Day's Low₹563
52 Week's High₹653.7
52 Week's Low₹388
Book Value₹602.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)531.79
P/E115.05
EPS5.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.37
9.37
9.37
9.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
543.72
542.59
493.41
441.67
Net Worth
553.09
551.96
502.78
451.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,010.09
693.72
962.75
889.09
yoy growth (%)
45.6
-27.94
8.28
5.85
Raw materials
-678.07
-458.03
-709.82
-648.13
As % of sales
67.12
66.02
73.72
72.89
Employee costs
-52.99
-44.17
-48.14
-38.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
75.05
57.81
18.04
43.83
Depreciation
-16.96
-14.82
-17.7
-21.43
Tax paid
-14.69
-10.81
5.41
-12.26
Working capital
26.51
104.47
46.45
39.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.6
-27.94
8.28
5.85
Op profit growth
36.9
114.23
-54.67
13.31
EBIT growth
30.61
191.82
-57.27
8.73
Net profit growth
13.48
100.28
-25.67
-3.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,379.68
1,570.84
2,278.61
1,701.26
1,911.46
Excise Duty
448.05
324.19
1,267.16
999.73
925.66
Net Sales
931.63
1,246.65
1,011.45
701.53
985.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.47
15.6
15.76
16.86
11.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.45
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.1
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.55
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.45
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
453.95
|46.69
|8,756.36
|57.63
|0.11
|374.86
|39.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Bikram Nag
Vice Chairman
Arup Kumar Banerjee
Independent Non Exe. Director
S K Mukherji
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hari Ram Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
M K Vijay
Independent Non Executive Director / CEO
Runu Chakraborty
Independent Non Exe. Director
MALAY KUMAR DAS
Independent Director
Janardan Anna Gore
Summary
Incorporated in Jan.82, IFB Agro Industries under the name Nag Bottling and Packaging Company. It became a public limited company in 1986 under the present name. It has been promoted by Bijon Nag, a qualified and experienced mechanical engineer. The company is engaged in manufacturing alcohol, bottling of branded alcoholic beverages, processed marine foods both for domestic and export markets and sale of feed.Industrial alcohol has a wide variety of uses mainly in the pharmaceutical, chemical and homeopathic drug making industry. It is also used in the manufacture of a number of other organic components. The company has a technical collaboration with Starcosa, West Germany. Its second IMFL manufacturing unit at Maheshtala has started production.During 1997-98, the company has taken over an existing facility at Serampore for bottling of Country Spirit in Sep, 1997 and it has commenced production from Dec, 1997. In 1999-2000, the Companys Modernisation programme has been successfully completed.The Subsidiary companies,IFB Automotive Seating & Systems Pvt Ltd,NurpurGases Pvt Ltd and Asansol Bottling & Packing Co Pvt Ltd has divested its holdings during 2001-02.During 2008, the trial production of the spirit from the new Grain based distillery having the capacity of 60KLPD was completed. The new distillery started the commercial production from April 2008. The Company acquired the Carbon Di-oxide and allied business of Nurpur Gases Private Ltd ( an associate Company) w.e.f 1st Ma
The IFB Agro Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹567.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IFB Agro Industries Ltd is ₹531.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IFB Agro Industries Ltd is 115.05 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IFB Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IFB Agro Industries Ltd is ₹388 and ₹653.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IFB Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.71%, 3 Years at -2.78%, 1 Year at 12.78%, 6 Month at 16.90%, 3 Month at 4.04% and 1 Month at 1.98%.
