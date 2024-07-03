Summary

Incorporated in Jan.82, IFB Agro Industries under the name Nag Bottling and Packaging Company. It became a public limited company in 1986 under the present name. It has been promoted by Bijon Nag, a qualified and experienced mechanical engineer. The company is engaged in manufacturing alcohol, bottling of branded alcoholic beverages, processed marine foods both for domestic and export markets and sale of feed.Industrial alcohol has a wide variety of uses mainly in the pharmaceutical, chemical and homeopathic drug making industry. It is also used in the manufacture of a number of other organic components. The company has a technical collaboration with Starcosa, West Germany. Its second IMFL manufacturing unit at Maheshtala has started production.During 1997-98, the company has taken over an existing facility at Serampore for bottling of Country Spirit in Sep, 1997 and it has commenced production from Dec, 1997. In 1999-2000, the Companys Modernisation programme has been successfully completed.The Subsidiary companies,IFB Automotive Seating & Systems Pvt Ltd,NurpurGases Pvt Ltd and Asansol Bottling & Packing Co Pvt Ltd has divested its holdings during 2001-02.During 2008, the trial production of the spirit from the new Grain based distillery having the capacity of 60KLPD was completed. The new distillery started the commercial production from April 2008. The Company acquired the Carbon Di-oxide and allied business of Nurpur Gases Private Ltd ( an associate Company) w.e.f 1st Ma

Read More