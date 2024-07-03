iifl-logo-icon 1
IFB Agro Industries Ltd Share Price

567.55
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:44:36 AM

  • Open582.1
  • Day's High595.4
  • 52 Wk High653.7
  • Prev. Close579.05
  • Day's Low563
  • 52 Wk Low 388
  • Turnover (lac)15.34
  • P/E115.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value602.87
  • EPS5.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)531.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

IFB Agro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

IFB Agro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

IFB Agro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IFB Agro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.26%

Institutions: 1.26%

Non-Institutions: 33.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IFB Agro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.37

9.37

9.37

9.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

543.72

542.59

493.41

441.67

Net Worth

553.09

551.96

502.78

451.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,010.09

693.72

962.75

889.09

yoy growth (%)

45.6

-27.94

8.28

5.85

Raw materials

-678.07

-458.03

-709.82

-648.13

As % of sales

67.12

66.02

73.72

72.89

Employee costs

-52.99

-44.17

-48.14

-38.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

75.05

57.81

18.04

43.83

Depreciation

-16.96

-14.82

-17.7

-21.43

Tax paid

-14.69

-10.81

5.41

-12.26

Working capital

26.51

104.47

46.45

39.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

45.6

-27.94

8.28

5.85

Op profit growth

36.9

114.23

-54.67

13.31

EBIT growth

30.61

191.82

-57.27

8.73

Net profit growth

13.48

100.28

-25.67

-3.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,379.68

1,570.84

2,278.61

1,701.26

1,911.46

Excise Duty

448.05

324.19

1,267.16

999.73

925.66

Net Sales

931.63

1,246.65

1,011.45

701.53

985.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.47

15.6

15.76

16.86

11.48

IFB Agro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.45

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.1

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.55

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.45

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

453.95

46.698,756.3657.630.11374.8639.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IFB Agro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Bikram Nag

Vice Chairman

Arup Kumar Banerjee

Independent Non Exe. Director

S K Mukherji

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hari Ram Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

M K Vijay

Independent Non Executive Director / CEO

Runu Chakraborty

Independent Non Exe. Director

MALAY KUMAR DAS

Independent Director

Janardan Anna Gore

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IFB Agro Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jan.82, IFB Agro Industries under the name Nag Bottling and Packaging Company. It became a public limited company in 1986 under the present name. It has been promoted by Bijon Nag, a qualified and experienced mechanical engineer. The company is engaged in manufacturing alcohol, bottling of branded alcoholic beverages, processed marine foods both for domestic and export markets and sale of feed.Industrial alcohol has a wide variety of uses mainly in the pharmaceutical, chemical and homeopathic drug making industry. It is also used in the manufacture of a number of other organic components. The company has a technical collaboration with Starcosa, West Germany. Its second IMFL manufacturing unit at Maheshtala has started production.During 1997-98, the company has taken over an existing facility at Serampore for bottling of Country Spirit in Sep, 1997 and it has commenced production from Dec, 1997. In 1999-2000, the Companys Modernisation programme has been successfully completed.The Subsidiary companies,IFB Automotive Seating & Systems Pvt Ltd,NurpurGases Pvt Ltd and Asansol Bottling & Packing Co Pvt Ltd has divested its holdings during 2001-02.During 2008, the trial production of the spirit from the new Grain based distillery having the capacity of 60KLPD was completed. The new distillery started the commercial production from April 2008. The Company acquired the Carbon Di-oxide and allied business of Nurpur Gases Private Ltd ( an associate Company) w.e.f 1st Ma
Company FAQs

What is the IFB Agro Industries Ltd share price today?

The IFB Agro Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹567.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of IFB Agro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IFB Agro Industries Ltd is ₹531.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IFB Agro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IFB Agro Industries Ltd is 115.05 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IFB Agro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IFB Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IFB Agro Industries Ltd is ₹388 and ₹653.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IFB Agro Industries Ltd?

IFB Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.71%, 3 Years at -2.78%, 1 Year at 12.78%, 6 Month at 16.90%, 3 Month at 4.04% and 1 Month at 1.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IFB Agro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IFB Agro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.00 %
Institutions - 1.27 %
Public - 33.73 %

