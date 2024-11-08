Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

IFB AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and beside other matters. IFB AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024) The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 11th November, 2024 has adopted and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) alongwith Segment Revenue, Results, Assets and Liabilities, Balance Sheet and Cash flow Statement for the Quarter and Six months ended 30th September, 2024. The Auditors have issued their Reports with unmodified opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

IFB AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 beside other matters. The Board Meeting to be held on 09/08/2024 has been revised to 13/08/2024 We write in reference to our earlier letter dated 3rd August, 2024 on the captioned subject. This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of IFB Agro Industries Limited has been rescheduled on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024. The agenda will remain same as intimated earlier (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

IFB AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and other business. This is for your kind information and records. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May, 2024 had adopted and taken on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Auditors have issued the Reports with unmodified opinion The Board at its meeting held today i.e May 28, 2024, was pleased to appoint/reappoint:- a. Dr. Janardan Anna Gore as an Independent Director for a term of 3 years w.e.f 28th May, 2024. b. Mr. Bikramjit Nag, Chairman of the Company for a period of 5 years with effect from 26th January, 2025. The Board of Directors at the meeting held on 28th May, 2024 has approved the appointment of M/s MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years, from the conclusion of the 42nd Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 47th Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

IFB AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 13th February, 2024, has approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we write to advise that the Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held today redesignated and appointed Mr. Bikramjit Nag as the Chairman of the Company with immediate effect. Consequently Mr. Bikramjit Nags designation is Chairman of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024