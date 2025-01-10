IFB Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.37
9.37
9.37
9.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
543.72
542.59
493.41
441.67
Net Worth
553.09
551.96
502.78
451.04
Minority Interest
Debt
11.18
15.65
20.61
0.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.2
18.04
17.63
17.29
Total Liabilities
582.47
585.65
541.02
468.94
Fixed Assets
149.01
138.63
146.97
130.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
122.31
110.13
101.05
65.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.94
3.48
7.27
8.41
Networking Capital
193.67
160.28
123.46
161.09
Inventories
120.56
100.2
65.37
66.62
Inventory Days
23.62
35.05
Sundry Debtors
80.05
51.89
68.12
103.71
Debtor Days
24.61
54.56
Other Current Assets
55.46
57.49
45.8
62.32
Sundry Creditors
-46.47
-28.4
-37.15
-45.65
Creditor Days
13.42
24.01
Other Current Liabilities
-15.93
-20.9
-18.68
-25.91
Cash
108.54
173.13
162.27
103.8
Total Assets
582.47
585.65
541.02
468.94
