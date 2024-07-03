IFB Agro Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
384.32
379.96
331.19
360.77
352.33
Excise Duty
117.53
114.73
115.14
116.28
113.09
Net Sales
266.79
265.23
216.05
244.49
239.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.39
4.6
7.31
3.35
3.01
Total Income
271.18
269.83
223.36
247.84
242.25
Total Expenditure
261.8
255.89
222.31
249.51
239.82
PBIDT
9.38
13.94
1.05
-1.67
2.43
Interest
0.32
0.25
0.41
0.37
0.45
PBDT
9.06
13.69
0.64
-2.04
1.98
Depreciation
4.66
4.71
5.88
5.84
4.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.8
0.81
0
0
-0.15
Deferred Tax
0.51
-0.17
-2.41
-2.83
-0.61
Reported Profit After Tax
2.09
8.34
-2.83
-5.05
-2.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.09
8.34
-2.83
-5.05
-2.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.09
8.34
-2.83
-5.05
-2.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.23
8.9
-3.02
-5.39
-2.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.37
9.37
9.37
9.37
9.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.51
5.25
0.48
-0.68
1.01
PBDTM(%)
3.39
5.16
0.29
-0.83
0.82
PATM(%)
0.78
3.14
-1.3
-2.06
-0.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.