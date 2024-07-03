iifl-logo-icon 1
IFB Agro Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

557.8
(2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

384.32

379.96

331.19

360.77

352.33

Excise Duty

117.53

114.73

115.14

116.28

113.09

Net Sales

266.79

265.23

216.05

244.49

239.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.39

4.6

7.31

3.35

3.01

Total Income

271.18

269.83

223.36

247.84

242.25

Total Expenditure

261.8

255.89

222.31

249.51

239.82

PBIDT

9.38

13.94

1.05

-1.67

2.43

Interest

0.32

0.25

0.41

0.37

0.45

PBDT

9.06

13.69

0.64

-2.04

1.98

Depreciation

4.66

4.71

5.88

5.84

4.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.8

0.81

0

0

-0.15

Deferred Tax

0.51

-0.17

-2.41

-2.83

-0.61

Reported Profit After Tax

2.09

8.34

-2.83

-5.05

-2.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.09

8.34

-2.83

-5.05

-2.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.09

8.34

-2.83

-5.05

-2.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.23

8.9

-3.02

-5.39

-2.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.37

9.37

9.37

9.37

9.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.51

5.25

0.48

-0.68

1.01

PBDTM(%)

3.39

5.16

0.29

-0.83

0.82

PATM(%)

0.78

3.14

-1.3

-2.06

-0.87

