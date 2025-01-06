IFB Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
75.05
57.81
18.04
43.83
Depreciation
-16.96
-14.82
-17.7
-21.43
Tax paid
-14.69
-10.81
5.41
-12.26
Working capital
26.51
104.47
46.45
39.68
Other operating items
Operating
69.91
136.65
52.21
49.81
Capital expenditure
42.1
11.48
21.53
14.76
Free cash flow
112.01
148.13
73.74
64.57
Equity raised
881.74
772.75
689.57
597.37
Investing
35.78
-40.55
-28.74
-11.08
Financing
21.22
1.25
-30.62
-11.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,050.75
881.58
703.95
638.88
