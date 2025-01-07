Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,010.09
693.72
962.75
889.09
yoy growth (%)
45.6
-27.94
8.28
5.85
Raw materials
-678.07
-458.03
-709.82
-648.13
As % of sales
67.12
66.02
73.72
72.89
Employee costs
-52.99
-44.17
-48.14
-38.26
As % of sales
5.24
6.36
5
4.3
Other costs
-201.83
-135.13
-178.46
-144.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.98
19.47
18.53
16.26
Operating profit
77.2
56.39
26.32
58.07
OPM
7.64
8.12
2.73
6.53
Depreciation
-16.96
-14.82
-17.7
-21.43
Interest expense
-0.55
-0.07
-1.78
-2.58
Other income
15.36
16.31
11.21
9.77
Profit before tax
75.05
57.81
18.04
43.83
Taxes
-14.69
-10.81
5.41
-12.26
Tax rate
-19.57
-18.69
30.02
-27.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
60.36
47
23.46
31.57
Exceptional items
-7.02
0
0
0
Net profit
53.34
47
23.46
31.57
yoy growth (%)
13.48
100.28
-25.67
-3.39
NPM
5.28
6.77
2.43
3.55
