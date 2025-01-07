iifl-logo-icon 1
IFB Agro Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

555.45
(1.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:02:02 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,010.09

693.72

962.75

889.09

yoy growth (%)

45.6

-27.94

8.28

5.85

Raw materials

-678.07

-458.03

-709.82

-648.13

As % of sales

67.12

66.02

73.72

72.89

Employee costs

-52.99

-44.17

-48.14

-38.26

As % of sales

5.24

6.36

5

4.3

Other costs

-201.83

-135.13

-178.46

-144.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.98

19.47

18.53

16.26

Operating profit

77.2

56.39

26.32

58.07

OPM

7.64

8.12

2.73

6.53

Depreciation

-16.96

-14.82

-17.7

-21.43

Interest expense

-0.55

-0.07

-1.78

-2.58

Other income

15.36

16.31

11.21

9.77

Profit before tax

75.05

57.81

18.04

43.83

Taxes

-14.69

-10.81

5.41

-12.26

Tax rate

-19.57

-18.69

30.02

-27.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

60.36

47

23.46

31.57

Exceptional items

-7.02

0

0

0

Net profit

53.34

47

23.46

31.57

yoy growth (%)

13.48

100.28

-25.67

-3.39

NPM

5.28

6.77

2.43

3.55

