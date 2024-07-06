iifl-logo-icon 1
IFB Agro Industries Ltd AGM

539
(1.10%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:19 PM

IFB Agro Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
AGM 29/07/2024 We enclose in terms of Regulation 30 and 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024) We write to inform you that the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company was duly convened on Monday, 29th day of July, 2024, at Club Ecohub, Ecospace Business park, Plot No. IIF/11, Action Area-II, Rajarhat Newtown, Kolkata-700160. The meeting started at 12:30 p.m and concluded at 1:55 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) We enclose in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015, a summary of the proceedings of the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) alongwith the Scrutinizers Report of the Company held on Monday, 29th day of July, 2024, at 12:30 p.m and concluded at 1:55 p.m at Club Ecohub, Ecospace Business Park, Plot No. IIF/11, Action Area-II, Rajarhat, Newtown , kolkata-700160. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

IFB Agro Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

