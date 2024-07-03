Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹223.55
Prev. Close₹218.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.99
Day's High₹225
Day's Low₹213
52 Week's High₹376
52 Week's Low₹184
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)218.33
P/E10.68
EPS20.41
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.2
8.2
8.2
8.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.2
58.27
41.15
32.16
Net Worth
87.4
66.47
49.35
40.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
68.22
54.78
55.68
50.12
yoy growth (%)
24.51
-1.6
11.09
22.61
Raw materials
-42.73
-26.58
-29.01
-31.91
As % of sales
62.64
48.51
52.11
63.67
Employee costs
-2.24
-2.01
-1.88
-1.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.34
5.75
8.24
4
Depreciation
-3.49
-3.41
-2.2
-2.1
Tax paid
-1.28
-1.64
-1.77
-0.99
Working capital
-8.05
15.02
-0.35
-11.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.51
-1.6
11.09
22.61
Op profit growth
-8.32
-7.94
56.29
41.77
EBIT growth
-8.77
-7.08
62.79
73.96
Net profit growth
-25.42
-36.52
115.5
339.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.45
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.1
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.55
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.45
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
453.95
|46.69
|8,756.36
|57.63
|0.11
|374.86
|39.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Dharampal Kimatram Kalani
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Amardeepsingh Triloksingh Sethi
Director
Kanyalal Kimatram Kalani
Director
Jagjitkaur Amardeepsingh Sethi
Independent Director
Karan Vallabh Yadav
Independent Director
Prakash Madhavrao Sawant
Independent Director
Dilip Mutalik
Director
Tanaji Yadav
Independent Director
Avinash Salunke
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Gandhi
Summary
Aurangabad Distillery Limited was originally incorporated as Aurangabad Distillery Private Limited on August 03, 2000 with Registrar ofCompanies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further, Company got converted into Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed from Aurangabad Distillery Private Limited to Aurangabad Distillery Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra on June 7, 2016. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of Rectified Spirit, Denatured Spirit, Neutral Alcohol, Extra Neutral Alcohol, Potash, Bio-potash and De-potash vinnasses. The Company is involved in the business of distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials.The products are manufactured at its distillery situated at Walchandnagar, Maharashtra with total area of approx 40 acres which is a molasses based distillery. The majority of the spirit which contains 95% alcohol by nature and also used to manufacture alcohol by the process of rectification is used by chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The Company acquired a distillery unit at Rangaon, Walchandnagar, Maharashtra through sale dated June 17, 2005 with Ashok Alcochem Limited, Anil Manilal Kadakia and Pankaj Manilal Kadakia. Further, Aditya Petro Chemicals (India) Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company in July, 2013. In order to strengthen the business operation and make invest in technology, the Company shifted
The Aurangabad Distillery Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹213 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd is ₹218.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd is 10.68 and 2.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aurangabad Distillery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd is ₹184 and ₹376 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aurangabad Distillery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.57%, 3 Years at 56.21%, 1 Year at -5.44%, 6 Month at -18.47%, 3 Month at -28.65% and 1 Month at -3.39%.
