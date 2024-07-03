iifl-logo-icon 1
Aurangabad Distillery Ltd Share Price

213
(-2.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:20:41 AM

  • Open223.55
  • Day's High225
  • 52 Wk High376
  • Prev. Close218.05
  • Day's Low213
  • 52 Wk Low 184
  • Turnover (lac)3.99
  • P/E10.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS20.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)218.33
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aurangabad Distillery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

223.55

Prev. Close

218.05

Turnover(Lac.)

3.99

Day's High

225

Day's Low

213

52 Week's High

376

52 Week's Low

184

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

218.33

P/E

10.68

EPS

20.41

Divi. Yield

0

Aurangabad Distillery Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Aurangabad Distillery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aurangabad Distillery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:47 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.92%

Non-Promoter- 25.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aurangabad Distillery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.2

8.2

8.2

8.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

79.2

58.27

41.15

32.16

Net Worth

87.4

66.47

49.35

40.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

68.22

54.78

55.68

50.12

yoy growth (%)

24.51

-1.6

11.09

22.61

Raw materials

-42.73

-26.58

-29.01

-31.91

As % of sales

62.64

48.51

52.11

63.67

Employee costs

-2.24

-2.01

-1.88

-1.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.34

5.75

8.24

4

Depreciation

-3.49

-3.41

-2.2

-2.1

Tax paid

-1.28

-1.64

-1.77

-0.99

Working capital

-8.05

15.02

-0.35

-11.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.51

-1.6

11.09

22.61

Op profit growth

-8.32

-7.94

56.29

41.77

EBIT growth

-8.77

-7.08

62.79

73.96

Net profit growth

-25.42

-36.52

115.5

339.19

No Record Found

Aurangabad Distillery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.45

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.1

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.55

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.45

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

453.95

46.698,756.3657.630.11374.8639.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aurangabad Distillery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dharampal Kimatram Kalani

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Amardeepsingh Triloksingh Sethi

Director

Kanyalal Kimatram Kalani

Director

Jagjitkaur Amardeepsingh Sethi

Independent Director

Karan Vallabh Yadav

Independent Director

Prakash Madhavrao Sawant

Independent Director

Dilip Mutalik

Director

Tanaji Yadav

Independent Director

Avinash Salunke

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Gandhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aurangabad Distillery Ltd

Summary

Aurangabad Distillery Limited was originally incorporated as Aurangabad Distillery Private Limited on August 03, 2000 with Registrar ofCompanies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further, Company got converted into Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed from Aurangabad Distillery Private Limited to Aurangabad Distillery Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra on June 7, 2016. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of Rectified Spirit, Denatured Spirit, Neutral Alcohol, Extra Neutral Alcohol, Potash, Bio-potash and De-potash vinnasses. The Company is involved in the business of distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials.The products are manufactured at its distillery situated at Walchandnagar, Maharashtra with total area of approx 40 acres which is a molasses based distillery. The majority of the spirit which contains 95% alcohol by nature and also used to manufacture alcohol by the process of rectification is used by chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The Company acquired a distillery unit at Rangaon, Walchandnagar, Maharashtra through sale dated June 17, 2005 with Ashok Alcochem Limited, Anil Manilal Kadakia and Pankaj Manilal Kadakia. Further, Aditya Petro Chemicals (India) Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company in July, 2013. In order to strengthen the business operation and make invest in technology, the Company shifted
Company FAQs

What is the Aurangabad Distillery Ltd share price today?

The Aurangabad Distillery Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹213 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd is ₹218.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd is 10.68 and 2.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aurangabad Distillery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd is ₹184 and ₹376 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd?

Aurangabad Distillery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.57%, 3 Years at 56.21%, 1 Year at -5.44%, 6 Month at -18.47%, 3 Month at -28.65% and 1 Month at -3.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.07 %

