Summary

Aurangabad Distillery Limited was originally incorporated as Aurangabad Distillery Private Limited on August 03, 2000 with Registrar ofCompanies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further, Company got converted into Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed from Aurangabad Distillery Private Limited to Aurangabad Distillery Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra on June 7, 2016. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of Rectified Spirit, Denatured Spirit, Neutral Alcohol, Extra Neutral Alcohol, Potash, Bio-potash and De-potash vinnasses. The Company is involved in the business of distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials.The products are manufactured at its distillery situated at Walchandnagar, Maharashtra with total area of approx 40 acres which is a molasses based distillery. The majority of the spirit which contains 95% alcohol by nature and also used to manufacture alcohol by the process of rectification is used by chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The Company acquired a distillery unit at Rangaon, Walchandnagar, Maharashtra through sale dated June 17, 2005 with Ashok Alcochem Limited, Anil Manilal Kadakia and Pankaj Manilal Kadakia. Further, Aditya Petro Chemicals (India) Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company in July, 2013. In order to strengthen the business operation and make invest in technology, the Company shifted

