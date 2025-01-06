iifl-logo-icon 1
Aurangabad Distillery Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

68.22

54.78

55.68

50.12

yoy growth (%)

24.51

-1.6

11.09

22.61

Raw materials

-42.73

-26.58

-29.01

-31.91

As % of sales

62.64

48.51

52.11

63.67

Employee costs

-2.24

-2.01

-1.88

-1.51

As % of sales

3.28

3.67

3.38

3.03

Other costs

-13.09

-15.12

-12.74

-8.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.18

27.59

22.88

17.93

Operating profit

10.15

11.07

12.03

7.69

OPM

14.88

20.21

21.6

15.35

Depreciation

-3.49

-3.41

-2.2

-2.1

Interest expense

-4.13

-3.54

-1.75

-2.13

Other income

1.81

1.63

0.17

0.55

Profit before tax

4.34

5.75

8.24

4

Taxes

-1.28

-1.64

-1.77

-0.99

Tax rate

-29.48

-28.54

-21.46

-24.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.06

4.11

6.47

3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.06

4.11

6.47

3

yoy growth (%)

-25.42

-36.52

115.5

339.19

NPM

4.49

7.5

11.63

5.99

