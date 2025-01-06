Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
68.22
54.78
55.68
50.12
yoy growth (%)
24.51
-1.6
11.09
22.61
Raw materials
-42.73
-26.58
-29.01
-31.91
As % of sales
62.64
48.51
52.11
63.67
Employee costs
-2.24
-2.01
-1.88
-1.51
As % of sales
3.28
3.67
3.38
3.03
Other costs
-13.09
-15.12
-12.74
-8.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.18
27.59
22.88
17.93
Operating profit
10.15
11.07
12.03
7.69
OPM
14.88
20.21
21.6
15.35
Depreciation
-3.49
-3.41
-2.2
-2.1
Interest expense
-4.13
-3.54
-1.75
-2.13
Other income
1.81
1.63
0.17
0.55
Profit before tax
4.34
5.75
8.24
4
Taxes
-1.28
-1.64
-1.77
-0.99
Tax rate
-29.48
-28.54
-21.46
-24.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.06
4.11
6.47
3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.06
4.11
6.47
3
yoy growth (%)
-25.42
-36.52
115.5
339.19
NPM
4.49
7.5
11.63
5.99
