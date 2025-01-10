Aurangabad Distillery Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.2
8.2
8.2
8.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.2
58.27
41.15
32.16
Net Worth
87.4
66.47
49.35
40.36
Minority Interest
Debt
62.46
41.71
34.33
34.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.76
8.05
7.65
7.92
Total Liabilities
157.62
116.23
91.33
83.06
Fixed Assets
48.32
52.66
48.55
48.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
108.53
63.35
42.59
33.37
Inventories
39.72
32.94
24.25
17.05
Inventory Days
91.21
Sundry Debtors
2.05
3.28
1.27
1.66
Debtor Days
8.88
Other Current Assets
93.28
71.66
42.57
36.96
Sundry Creditors
-8.5
-23.29
-17.72
-17.15
Creditor Days
91.75
Other Current Liabilities
-18.02
-21.24
-7.78
-5.15
Cash
0.74
0.21
0.19
0.76
Total Assets
157.59
116.22
91.33
83.06
