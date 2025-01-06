iifl-logo-icon 1
Aurangabad Distillery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Aurangabad Dist. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.34

5.75

8.24

4

Depreciation

-3.49

-3.41

-2.2

-2.1

Tax paid

-1.28

-1.64

-1.77

-0.99

Working capital

-8.05

15.02

-0.35

-11.01

Other operating items

Operating

-8.47

15.71

3.91

-10.11

Capital expenditure

0.52

2.16

27.33

0.87

Free cash flow

-7.95

17.88

31.24

-9.24

Equity raised

58.19

49.97

37.02

31.01

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

9.87

9.25

15.17

11.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

60.1

77.11

83.43

33.13

