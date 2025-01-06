Aurangabad Distillery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.34
5.75
8.24
4
Depreciation
-3.49
-3.41
-2.2
-2.1
Tax paid
-1.28
-1.64
-1.77
-0.99
Working capital
-8.05
15.02
-0.35
-11.01
Other operating items
Operating
-8.47
15.71
3.91
-10.11
Capital expenditure
0.52
2.16
27.33
0.87
Free cash flow
-7.95
17.88
31.24
-9.24
Equity raised
58.19
49.97
37.02
31.01
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
9.87
9.25
15.17
11.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
60.1
77.11
83.43
33.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.