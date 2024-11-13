iifl-logo-icon 1
Aurangabad Distillery Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
To consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial result along with the Limited Review thereon for the half year ended 30th September 2024. Aurangabad Distillery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the half year ended 30th September,2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
This is to inform you that as per Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company schedule to be held on Monday, 02nd September, 2024 inter alia consider and approve: Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. Issue of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company, if any, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Companyand other Matters Aurangabad Distillery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202418 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Aurangabad Distillery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Date on: 25/05/2024)

