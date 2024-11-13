This is to inform you that as per Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company schedule to be held on Monday, 02nd September, 2024 inter alia consider and approve: Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. Issue of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company, if any, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Companyand other Matters Aurangabad Distillery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)